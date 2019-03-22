News Releases from Headquarters › Water (OW)

Statement from EPA Water Chief on World Water Day

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov )

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Water Assistant Administrator David Ross released the following statement on World Water Day:

Today we celebrate World Water Day. It is a day when people around the world take time to think about and appreciate the significance of water in our lives. Water is the lifeblood of our communities. It drives our economy, it protects our public health, and it is central to our way of life.



On this day, it is important for us to take time to appreciate all those who work to keep our water supplies safe—from the dedicated professionals at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and our federal counterparts, to local, state and tribal governments, to public and private utilities, to manufacturers and suppliers of innovative water and wastewater treatment technologies, to nongovernmental organizations and others. Together, through our vast network of partners, we are making meaningful progress toward preserving and enhancing the quality and security of our water supply.



Additionally, I want to shine a special light on a part of the water sector community that frequently goes unrecognized. They are the water and wastewater treatment operators, laboratory specialists, and maintenance professionals who run the country’s drinking water and wastewater systems, ensuring the reliable delivery of clean, safe water to our homes, schools, and workplaces and then treating that water before it is returned to the environment.

These unsung, everyday heroes keep us safe, healthy and productive from the moment we wake up to the time we go to bed. Every time we pour a glass of water from the tap and use water throughout the day, there are women and men working behind the scenes to protect our health, our water quality, and our rivers, oceans, and streams.

We also recognize many other nations around the globe are not as fortunate. Every year, more than one million people across the globe die due to a lack of clean water and proper sanitation. Additionally, billions of pounds of waste enter our oceans annually, harming marine life and coastal economies. While we are proud of what we have accomplished here in the United States, we are also mindful of this reality and ready to assist. Under President Trump, we are elevating our focus on global water issues to protect human health, and our environment.



Today we take time to honor our nation’s water and wastewater treatment professionals and all involved in enhancing water quality, expanding access to safe water, and preserving our marine life. I look forward to our continued partnership and making not only our country, but our world a safer, healthier place for generations to come.