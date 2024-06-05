Summer Season Reminder About Woonasquatucket River "Do's and Don'ts"

June 5, 2024

Contact Information (617) 918-1401 James Anderson ( anderson.james.r@epa.gov EPA Region 1 Press Office ( R1_Press@epa.gov

BOSTON (June 5, 2024) – The warmer weather is upon us here in New England; with that is the temptation to find a nice place to cool off and swim. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) wants to remind the public to use the Woonasquatucket River responsibly. Specifically, residents of North Providence, Johnston, and Providence in Rhode Island should keep in mind that contamination in and along the river may pose a health risk. Please remember the following Do's & Don'ts for the Woonasquatucket River:

Don't eat fish, turtles, eels, other wildlife or plants from the Woonasquatucket River;

Don't wade in the shallow water or swim in the river;

Don't dig into the riverbanks; and

Do obey the warning signs posted along the river.

With spring and summer weather in full force, the Woonasquatucket River is an appealing spot for all ages, especially children. While EPA has made progress in cleaning up dioxin contaminated areas, parents, teachers, and camp counselors should remain vigilant to ensure that children are protected from dioxin and other contaminants remaining in the water, sediment, and soil. Walking, running, or bike riding along the river, and paddling a canoe or kayak on the river, are ways to safely enjoy the river. However, people should wash thoroughly after any contact with the river water, sediment, or soil.

A lot of work is happening with the site being in the Remedial Action Phase of the cleanup. The responsible parties began implementation of the cleanup plan in 2019 under oversight of EPA and RIDEM. Recently, EPA released the 2022 Annual Report on the Centerdale Manor Restoration Project Superfund Site (site). The report, which can be found at the website below, goes over updates regarding the Source Area, Allendale Pond, Lyman Mill Stream Sediment and Floodplain Soil (Including Oxbow), and Lyman Mill Pond.

More information on the Woonasquatucket River and Centredale Manor cleanup: www.epa.gov/superfund/centredale

Learn more about the latest EPA news & events in New England: www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-1-new-england