Texas Water Development Board receives over $3.3 million to help improve drinking water

Contact Information: Joe Hubbard or Jennah Durant at 214-665-2200 or r6press@epa.gov

DALLAS (Dec. 17, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded the Texas Water Development Board $3,346,000 to improve drinking water and provide assistance to undeserved, small and disadvantaged communities in Texas. The state will use the funds to carry out projects and activities needed for public water systems to comply with the Safe Drinking Water Act.

“We are taking significant actions to modernize aging water infrastructure and reduce exposure to contaminants in drinking water,” said EPA Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “Ensuring all Americans have access to clean water is a top priority for this administration.

EPA awarded this project under the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act (WIIN). Under the new Assistance for Small and Disadvantaged Communities states, tribes and territories are eligible to receive funding from EPA. EPA planned to award $42.8 million in grants to support underserved communities with bringing public drinking water systems into compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act. Funding can also be used for conducting household water quality testing, including testing for unregulated contaminants.

In 2018 the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds committed $9.6 billion in drinking water and clean water infrastructure loans and refinancing and disbursed $8.8 billion for drinking water and clean water infrastructure. Over the past year, EPA’s Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) program has issued eight loans totaling over $2 billion in WIFIA credit assistance to help finance over $4 billion for water infrastructure projects.

For more information, visit: https://www.epa.gov/safewater/grants

