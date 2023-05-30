THURSDAY: EPA to Host Community Meeting for New Tazewell Residents

May 30, 2023

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (May 30, 2023) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host a community meeting to share information about two actions to address a chemical, ethylene oxide (EtO), released from commercial sterilizers including the DeRoyal Industries facility located at 1135 Highway 33 in South New Tazewell.

The community meeting will take place at the Walters State Community College, 1325 Claiborne Street in Tazewell, on June 1, 2023, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., and participants can also join virtually by phone or online. During the meeting, EPA will provide information about two proposals to limit EtO emissions and protect workers, and also share details about how the public can submit comments. EPA will be joined by federal and state environmental and health officials to address questions, comments and concerns from the public.

WHAT:

New Tazewell Community Meeting on EtO

WHEN:

Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

HOW:

In person: Walters State Community College, 1325 Claiborne St. in Tazewell

By phone: Call in number (646) 828-7666; Webinar ID: 161 824 6161

Register to join the community meeting virtually: https://bit.ly/41JVPLJ

Specifically, the EPA proposing to stronger limits on EtO emissions under the Clean Air Act (CAA) and a broad set of protections under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). The comment periods for the CAA proposed rule and the FIFRA proposed decision close on June 27, 2023. During this time, any person can provide comments to the Agency about any aspect of the proposed rule and/or decision. To learn more, including how to comment, please visit: www.epa.gov/eto.