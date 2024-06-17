TOMORROW: EPA Administrator Regan to Join Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff in Durham, North Carolina to Highlight New Funding and Actions to Protect Children from Lead in Drinking Water

Administrator and Second Gentleman joined by Rep. Valerie Foushee and other leaders to tour a lead pipe inventory site and announce new grant funding to protect children from lead in drinking water

June 17, 2024

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 US EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov (404) 562-8400 James Pinkney ( pinkney.james@epa.gov (404) 562-8400 Terry Johnson ( johnson.terry@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan will join Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, U.S. Representative Valerie Foushee (NC-04), Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley, state and local representatives, and community members for an event to highlight the Biden-Harris administration’s latest actions to protect public health and deliver safe drinking water for all Americans.

Who:

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff

Representative Valerie Foushee (NC-04)

Mayor of Durham, NC, Leonardo Williams

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley

Principal James Hopkins, Lyons Farm Elementary School

When and Where:

Tuesday, June 18, 2024 Site Visit : 3:30 p.m. at 112 Radcliff Circle, Durham, NC 27713 Press Conference : 4:10 p.m. at Lyons Farm Elementary School (906 Scott King Road, Durham, NC 27713)



***Please RSVP HERE by Monday, June 17 at 3:00 p.m. EDT if you are interested in covering this event. Additional details to follow.

###