TOMORROW: EPA Administrator Regan to Join Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff in Durham, North Carolina to Highlight New Funding and Actions to Protect Children from Lead in Drinking Water
Administrator and Second Gentleman joined by Rep. Valerie Foushee and other leaders to tour a lead pipe inventory site and announce new grant funding to protect children from lead in drinking water
WASHINGTON – Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan will join Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, U.S. Representative Valerie Foushee (NC-04), Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley, state and local representatives, and community members for an event to highlight the Biden-Harris administration’s latest actions to protect public health and deliver safe drinking water for all Americans.
Who:
- EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan
- Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff
- Representative Valerie Foushee (NC-04)
- Mayor of Durham, NC, Leonardo Williams
- North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley
- Principal James Hopkins, Lyons Farm Elementary School
When and Where:
- Tuesday, June 18, 2024
- Site Visit: 3:30 p.m. at 112 Radcliff Circle, Durham, NC 27713
- Press Conference: 4:10 p.m. at Lyons Farm Elementary School (906 Scott King Road, Durham, NC 27713)
***Please RSVP HERE by Monday, June 17 at 3:00 p.m. EDT if you are interested in covering this event. Additional details to follow.
