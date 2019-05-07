News Releases from Region 05

Trump Administration to Support Community Revitalization in Indianapolis

Contact Information: Allison Lippert (lippert.allison@epa.gov) 312-353-0967

INDIANAPOLIS (May 7, 2019) – The Trump Administration has announced that Indianapolis, Ind., is one of 15 communities selected to participate in Local Foods, Local Places (LFLP), a federal initiative that helps communities reinvest in existing neighborhoods and improve quality of life as they develop the local food economy. Through LFLP, a team of agricultural, environmental, public health and regional economic development experts will work directly with Near East Area Renewal (NEAR) in Indianapolis and other community leaders to set goals and identify local assets that can support the local food economy.

“EPA is proud to partner with USDA and the Northern Border Regional Commission to offer support to communities looking to develop their local food economy,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Support for local food initiatives can improve access to fresh foods, support farmers, grow new businesses, and protect the environment.”

In Indianapolis, NEAR wants to increase access to affordable, healthy food while accelerating economic growth and neighborhood revitalization and putting former industrial spaces to use.

The 2019 Local Foods, Local Places communities were chosen from more than 70 applicants. Since its launch in 2014, LFLP has helped 93 communities across the country develop local food enterprises, such as farmers markets, community gardens and cooperative grocery stores, that improve environmental, economic, and health outcomes.

For more information about Local Foods, Local Places: https://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/local-foods-local-places

For more information about LFLP communities selected in 2019: https://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/local-foods-local-places#2019

###