Trump Administration to Support Community Revitalization, Local Food Initiatives in Russellville, AR

Contact Information: Jennah Durant (R6Press@epa.gov) 214-665-2200

DALLAS – (May 7, 2019) Today, in support of the Trump Administration’s Executive Order on Promoting Agriculture and Rural Prosperity in America, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service and the Northern Border Regional Commission in announcing assistance to help Russellville, Ark., and 14 other communities with revitalization strategies that boost the local economy, improve health, and protect the environment. The assistance is provided through Local Foods, Local Places (LFLP), a federal initiative that helps communities reinvest in existing neighborhoods and improve quality of life as they develop the local food economy.

“EPA is proud to partner with USDA and the Northern Border Regional Commission to offer support to communities looking to develop their local food economy,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Support for local food initiatives can improve access to fresh foods, support farmers, grow new businesses, and protect the environment.”

The city of Russellville is interested in creating a culinary incubator in a former fire station in the Main Street district to support entrepreneurs and revitalize downtown. LFLP partner communities work with a team of agricultural, environmental, public health and regional economic development experts to set goals and identify local assets that can support the local food economy. Communities also develop an action plan and identify potential resources from the participating federal agencies to support implementation.

Since its launch in 2014, LFLP has helped 93 communities across the country develop local food enterprises, such as farmers markets, community gardens and cooperative grocery stores, that improve environmental, economic and health outcomes.

The 2019 partner communities were selected from more than 70 applications.

For more information about Local Foods, Local Places: https://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/local-foods-local-places

