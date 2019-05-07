News Releases from Region 05

Trump Administration to Support Community Revitalization in Peoria, Illinois

Contact Information: Allison Lippert (lippert.allison@epa.gov) 312-353-0967

PEORIA, Ill. (May 7, 2019) - The Trump Administration has announced that Peoria, Ill., is one of 15 communities selected to participate in Local Foods, Local Places (LFLP), a federal initiative that helps communities reinvest in existing neighborhoods and improve quality of life as they develop the local food economy. Through LFLP, a team of agricultural, environmental, public health and regional economic development experts will work directly with the City of Peoria and other community leaders to help create and foster a food and wellness plan centered on Peoria’s South Side neighborhood.

“EPA is proud to partner with USDA and the Northern Border Regional Commission to offer support to communities looking to develop their local food economy,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Support for local food initiatives can improve access to fresh foods, support farmers, grow new businesses, and protect the environment.”

“Peoria’s South Side is one of its oldest, most historic neighborhoods,” said City of Peoria Director of Community Development Ross Black. “Technical assistance from the EPA will provide vital support in coalescing and structuring the extant efforts in the neighborhood that are working toward collaborative, community-forward solutions in the healthy food and wellness spheres.”

This year, LFLP is supported by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service, and the Northern Border Regional Commission. The 2019 Local Foods, Local Places communities were chosen from more than 70 applicants. Since its launch in 2014, LFLP has helped 93 communities across the country develop local food enterprises, such as farmers markets, community gardens and cooperative grocery stores, that improve environmental, economic, and health outcomes.

Nestled along the Illinois River, the City of Peoria lies at the heart of the vibrant Central Illinois region. LFLP will assist the city and its partners in its efforts of wellness-focused community development, with a specific focus on the city’s South Side, creating an action-oriented plan that can be used for future projects and developments.

For more information about Local Foods, Local Places: https://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/local-foods-local-places

For more information about LFLP communities selected in 2019:

https://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/local-foods-local-places#2019

