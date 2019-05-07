News Releases from Region 05

Trump Administration to Support Community Revitalization in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Contact Information: Allison Lippert (lippert.allison@epa.gov) 312-353-0967

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (May 7, 2019) – The Trump Administration has announced that Saint Paul, Minn., is one of 15 communities selected to participate in Local Foods, Local Places (LFLP), a federal initiative that helps communities reinvest in existing neighborhoods and improve quality of life as they develop the local food economy. Through LFLP, a team of agricultural, environmental, public health and regional economic development experts will work directly with the Asian Economic Development Association (AEDA) and other community leaders to set goals and identify local assets that can support the local food economy.

“EPA is proud to partner with USDA and the Northern Border Regional Commission to offer support to communities looking to develop their local food economy,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Support for local food initiatives can improve access to fresh foods, support farmers, grow new businesses, and protect the environment.”

In Saint Paul, AEDA is working to open a fresh, local food hall and market in the Little Mekong District to improve access to healthy food, support neighborhood businesses, increase market access for Hmong and other immigrant farmers and minority entrepreneurs, and catalyze new investment that can help fund green infrastructure.

“Thanks to the support of EPA’s Local Foods, Local Places initiative, we look forward to continuing the engagement of neighborhood stakeholders about revitalizing Saint Paul’s Little Mekong district and creating a cultural destination that’s enriched by healthy, locally grown foods,” said AEDA Executive Director Va-Megn Thoj.

The 2019 Local Foods, Local Places communities were chosen from more than 70 applicants. Since its launch in 2014, LFLP has helped 93 communities across the country develop local food enterprises, such as farmers markets, community gardens and cooperative grocery stores, that improve environmental, economic, and health outcomes.

For more information about Local Foods, Local Places: https://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/local-foods-local-places

For more information about LFLP communities selected in 2019: https://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/local-foods-local-places#2019