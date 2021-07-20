U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announces public “office hours” in Telluride, CO to discuss 2021 Telluride Valley Floor/Boomerang Road Time-Sensitive Removal Action

July 20, 2021

TELLURIDE: Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of three public sessions or “office hours” to be held in Telluride, CO on July 20 - 21, 2021. Personnel from the EPA and U.S. Forest Service (USFS) will be available to talk with residents about the Telluride Valley Floor (TVF)/Boomerang Road Time-Sensitive Removal Action and answer questions about efforts planned for this summer and fall.

Office Hours will be held during the following dates and time at:

Wilkinson Public Library

100 W. Pacific Avenue

Telluride, CO 91435-2189

Tuesday, July 20 Library Program Room 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Wednesday, July 21 Library Program Room 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Wednesday, July 21 Library Program Room 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Anyone interested in dropping in during these sessions to talk with EPA and USFS personnel is asked to register on the following website: https://forms.office.com/r/bWpytaTHhQ

Due to COVID restrictions, EPA can only accommodate a maximum of 30 people in each of the sessions. Anyone who cannot attend the scheduled office hours, can contact Chris Wardell at: Wardell.Christopher@epa.gov to arrange for a one-on-one briefing on the removal plans.

Background

The site was referred to the EPA by the USFS in the fall of 2020, after sampling conducted by the USFS and the responsible party, found mine tailings within the 34-acre site contained high levels of lead and arsenic.

Actions completed as part of the 2020, emergency response included installation of erosion controls to mitigate runoff from the excavation and stockpile operations; removal of up to 3,000 cubic yards of tailing and stabilized/armored bank area; installation of a low water crossing for moving equipment and material. In addition, EPA stabilized hike/bike area by placing a thin cap of gravel over the tailings; placed barriers around contaminated areas, until mitigated or cleaned up; and hauled excavated contaminated material to state-designated, responsible party-owned on-site repository.