U.S. EPA Begins Hazardous Waste Cleanup at Sebring Industrial Plating Site in Sebring, Ohio

August 2, 2021

Contact Information 312-965-8901 Rachel Bassler ( linduska.rachel@epa.gov

CHICAGO (August 2, 2021) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began a hazardous waste cleanup at the Sebring Industrial Plating site, 546 W. Tennessee Ave., Sebring, Ohio. U.S. EPA anticipates the cleanup will be completed in the fall.

The now abandoned plating shop began operations in 1957 as a contract plater that performed zinc electroplating of steel parts. Cleanup will remove 20,000 gallons of hazardous plating liquids, 75 drums, and numerous small containers. U.S. EPA will also investigate the property for historical spills to the surrounding property and remediate as necessary.

To learn more, visit: https://response.epa.gov/SIP.

