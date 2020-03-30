News Releases from Region 04

U.S. EPA Honors 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year in North Carolina

RALEIGH (March 30, 2020) —Today– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 4 and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring six ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. These enterprises have earned ENERGY STAR Awards for demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. They are among the 192 ENERGY STAR Award Winners nationwide honored this year as ENERGY STAR Award Winners.

“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners,” said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

“I applaud our ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year in Georgia,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “Their leadership and commitment to energy efficiency is a smart business decision that supports their bottom line and protects the environment.”

Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs.

Examples of how North Carolina ENERGY STAR Award Winners have demonstrated leadership:

Atrium Health (Charlotte) - for saving nearly $300,000 in energy costs and expanding its portfolio of ENERGY STAR certified properties to 12 in 2019.

Food Lion, LLC (Salisbury) - for engaging 43 stores in the ENERGY STAR Battle of Buildings contest to save energy, installing LED sales floor lighting in 163 stores, and making LED lighting products available to customers as replacements for traditional compact fluorescent lights.

Hanesbrands Inc. (Winston-Salem) - for reducing energy intensity by 4.6%, for generating 1.5 billion ENERGY STAR brand impressions, and saving $3.1 million through energy management.

Lowe's Companies Inc. (Mooresville) - for outstanding efforts to bring shoppers to their stores with a comprehensive storewide ENERGY STAR campaign..

Nationwide Marketing Group (Winston-Salem) - for significantly raising the visibility of ENERGY STAR by creating custom web pages for 1,700 independent retail store members that included links to incentives, promotions, video, and social media content.

Southern Energy Management (Raleigh) - for certifying more than 1,000 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2019, for a total of over 20,000 homes to date and continuing its promotion of ENERGY STAR.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.