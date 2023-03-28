U.S. EPA Honors 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year Award Winners in Georgia

March 28, 2023

ATLANTA (March 28, 2023) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 4 and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring 12 ENERGY STAR partners in Georgia for their outstanding leadership in promoting energy efficiency and tackling climate change.

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

“We congratulate our 2023 Energy Star Partners of the Year in R4 States for their leadership and commitment to taking action that will help us leave a healthier planet for future generations,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman. “The awardees demonstrate national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions which help benefit communities in the Southeast.”

For more than 30 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has supported the transition to a clean energy economy by fostering innovation, jobs, and economic development, while protecting public health. ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped save American families and businesses more than 520 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and avoid $42 billion in energy costs in 2020 alone.

Here are a few examples of how 2023 ENERGY STAR Award Winners in Georgia are taking action:

Atlanta, GA - Beazer Homes USA, Inc., a large national home builder, constructed more than 3,700 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2022, for a total of more than 80,000 homes since joining the program in 2011, and featured ENERGY STAR in its corporate-wide “Surprising Performance” messaging campaign that provides an inside look at a home’s energy efficiency features. Sustained Excellence winner for eight years.

Alpharetta, GA - Burton Energy Group, an energy services company, benchmarked energy and water in nearly 1,100 buildings using the ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager® tool, including 600 “Dollar General” retail stores serving low- to moderate-income communities. Sustained Excellence winner for nine years.

Evans, GA - Ivey Residential, LLC, a locally owned home builder, constructed over 200 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2022, for a total of more than 1,800 since joining the program in 2006, while exceeding ENERGY STAR requirements by an average of 10% and installing an electric vehicle charger in every garage. Sustained Excellence for 10 years.

Atlanta, GA - Rheem® Manufacturing Company, a manufacturer of residential and commercial water heaters and boilers, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment, supported crucial evolution in the heat pump water heater market by launching a new series of ENERGY STAR certified 120-volt plug-in units. Sustained Excellence for one year.

Atlanta, GA - Sustainable Investment Group, LLC, an electric utility, increased participation in the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR program and provided efficiency upgrades for low-income households and senior citizens by offering incentives worth more than $2 million. Sustained Excellence for six years.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts