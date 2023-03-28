U.S. EPA Honors 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year Award Winners in North Carolina

March 28, 2023

RALEIGH, NC. (March 28, 2023) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 4 and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring 10 ENERGY STAR partners in North Carolina for their outstanding leadership in promoting energy efficiency and tackling climate change.

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

“We congratulate our 2023 Energy Star Partners of the Year in R4 States for their leadership and commitment to taking action that will help us leave a healthier planet for future generations,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman. “The awardees demonstrate national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions which help benefit communities in the Southeast.

For more than 30 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has supported the transition to a clean energy economy by fostering innovation, jobs, and economic development, while protecting public health. ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped save American families and businesses more than 520 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and avoid $42 billion in energy costs in 2020 alone.

Here are a few examples of how 2023 ENERGY STAR Award Winners in North Carolina are taking action:

Charlotte, NC – Atrium Health, a global appliance company, increased its offerings of highly efficient products, supported the ENERGY STAR specification setting process, and enhanced its ENERGY STAR training, marketing, and consumer education. Sustained Excellence winner for four years.

Brevard, NC - Building Efficiency Resources, a home energy rating company, certified more than 3,000 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2022, for a total of more than 28,000 since 2010.

Salisbury, NC- Food Lion, LLC, a retail grocery store chain, has integrated ENERGY STAR into its energy management program since 2000, achieving a 29% energy savings worth $65 million across its portfolio of more than 1,000 stores. Sustained Excellence winner for 20 years.

Winston- Salem, NC – HanesBrands, a producer and marketer of apparel under several brands including Hanes, Champion, and Bonds, reduced absolute energy use by 8%, contributing to a 30.7% energy intensity reduction since 2007 by leveraging ENERGY STAR tools and resources. Sustained Excellence winner for 12 years.

Raleigh, NC - Southern Energy Management, a home energy rating company, continued its commitment to ENERGY STAR by certifying more than 1,500 homes in 2022, for a total of over 25,000 since 2002. Sustained Excellence winner for three years.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts