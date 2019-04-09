News Releases from Region 05

U.S. EPA Honors ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year in Indiana

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

Chicago, Ill. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Great Lakes regional office and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring Columbus Gas of Ohio in Merillville, Ind., as an ENERGY STAR partner. This company is among the 183 ENERGY STAR Award Winners nationwide that will be honored in Washington, D.C., on April 11, for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment.

"I applaud the 2019 ENERGY STAR Award Winners," said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. "Their innovation and leadership enhance America's economic competitiveness. Reducing costly energy waste improves air quality and public health while protecting the environment."

For more than 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and associated reductions of over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans save $30 billion in energy costs.

Columbus Gas of Ohio, a 2019 ENERGY STAR Award Winner, is a leader in energy efficiency committed to incentivizing construction of ENERGY STAR certified homes, performance of energy audits and purchase of ENERGY STAR certified products.

About ENERGY STAR

