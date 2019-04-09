News Releases from Region 05

U.S. EPA Honors ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year in Wisconsin

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (Singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

Chicago, Ill. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Great Lakes regional office and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring four Wisconsin organizations as ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. These enterprises have earned ENERGY STAR Awards for demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. They are among the 183 ENERGY STAR Award Winners nationwide that will be honored in Washington, D.C., on April 11.

"I applaud the 2019 ENERGY STAR Award Winners," said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. "Their innovation and leadership enhance America's economic competitiveness. Reducing costly energy waste improves air quality and public health while protecting the environment."

For more than 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and associated reductions of over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans save $30 billion in energy costs.

2019 ENERGY STAR Award Winners in Wisconsin include:

A. O. Smith has been delivering hot water for more than 80 years. Showing their continued commitment to their customers, A. O. Smith offers an extensive array of ENERGY STAR certified water heaters, and played a pivotal role partnering with ENERGY STAR to develop a nationwide product finder tool that allows consumers to identify contractors with experience installing highly efficient, heat pump water heaters.

A global leader in residential indoor air quality, Broan-NuTone leveraged its strong retail presence with ENERGY STAR in-store signage at over 4,000 retail locations, along with 870 ENERGY STAR displays in distributor showrooms.

Focus on Energy is Wisconsin utilities' statewide energy efficiency and renewable resource program funded by the state's investor-owned energy utilities and participating municipal and electric cooperative utilities.

With more than 1,100 stores across the U.S., Kohl's Department Stores, Inc. has established a long-term commitment to environmental stewardship by improving energy efficiency.

Read more about the ENERGY STAR Awards and Award Winners’ achievements.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions—all through voluntary action. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $30 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.