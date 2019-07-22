News Releases from Region 09

U.S. EPA to Host Public Meeting for Proposed Expansion of the Ocean Disposal Site for Humboldt Bay

Contact Information: Soledad Calvino (calvino.maria@epa.gov) 415-972-3512

Eureka, Calif. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will be holding a public meeting to present alternatives for expanding the boundaries of the existing Humboldt Open Ocean Disposal Site (HOODS), which is nearing full capacity. Representatives from the EPA and USACE will be available to answer questions and share information.

The meeting will take place on Monday August 5, 2019, at the Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center, Room 203, on 921 Waterfront Drive, Eureka. There will be three identical sessions, which will include a presentation and an opportunity to give early input:

10-11:30 a.m.

2:30-4:30 p.m.

7:00-8:30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting sessions is to provide the community with information about the HOODS, the alternatives being considered for expanding its boundaries, and potential future options for placing clean dredged sand nearshore. The meeting attendees will have an opportunity to talk one-on-one with EPA and USACE about HOODS and related issues. EPA is in the process of preparing an environmental assessment regarding the expansion. Once this assessment is completed there will be formal public comment opportunities prior to a final decision concerning the proposed expansion. A final decision is expected in 2020.



Background

The HOODS was established as a permanent ocean dredged material disposal site in 1995 for Humboldt Bay and the north coast of California. To maintain safe navigation for recreational and commercial vessels, approximately 1 million cubic yards of clean sediment is dredged from Humboldt Bay each year. To date over 25 million cubic yards of clean sediment has been successfully disposed at HOODS without any significant adverse environmental impacts.

To learn more about HOODS, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/ocean-dumping/humboldt-open-ocean-disposal-site-hoods-documents

For additional information about EPA Region 9’s Ocean Dumping Program, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/ocean-dumping/managing-ocean-dumping-epa-region-9

Learn more about EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. Connect with us on Facebook and on Twitter.

###