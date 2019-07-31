News Releases from Region 09

U.S. EPA proposes to delete Intel Corp. Superfund site in Santa Clara, California, from the National Priorities List

The agency is accepting public comments until August 30, 2019

Contact Information: Margot Perez-Sullivan (perezsullivan.margot@epa.gov) 415-947-4149

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing to remove the Intel Corp. (Santa Clara III) site in Santa Clara, California, from the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL).



“Removing this site from the federal Superfund list represents an important step toward creating a safer and healthier environment for the people who live and work in Santa Clara,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker “EPA will continue to drive progress toward clean up and delisting for all our Silicon Valley sites.”



The 1-acre Intel Corp. (Santa Clara III) Superfund site is located in Santa Clara County, California, Intel Corp. operated a plant that performed quality control of chemicals and tested microprocessors from 1976 until 2008. In 1986, EPA added the site to the Superfund Program’s National Priorities List because volatile organic compounds and trichloroethene contamination in the groundwater threatened the drinking water supply source for Santa Clara Valley residents.



EPA’s remedy included modifications to an existing groundwater treatment system and implementation of a deed restriction for groundwater use. Extensive remediation has occurred, and the groundwater has reached drinking water standards. Therefore, EPA and the San Francisco Regional Water Quality Control Board have concluded that no further cleanup is needed.



EPA is accepting comments on its proposal to delete the Intel Corp. (Santa Clara III) site from the NPL. Comments can be submitted online or sent to hadlock.holly@epa.gov by August 30, 2019. This website includes the full proposal and a link to additional information.



For questions, contact Holly Hadlock at 415-972-3171 or hadlock.holly@epa.gov.



EPA removes sites or portions of sites from the NPL once all the cleanup actions are successfully implemented and no further work is required to protect human health or the environment.



For more information on the Intel Corp. (Santa Clara III) site, please visit https://www.epa.gov/superfund/intelsantaclara.

