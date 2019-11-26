News Releases from Region 09

U.S. EPA provides nearly $5.4 million for environmental improvements on tribal lands in Nevada

Contact Information: Denise Adamic (adamic.denise@epa.gov) 415-972-3061

LAS VEGAS – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced nearly $5.4 million in funding to 16 tribes in Nevada to invest in environmental programs.

“This vital funding helps tribes provide safe drinking water to their communities and maintain programs important to protecting the environment,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “EPA is committed to helping improve the quality of life on tribal lands.”

EPA awarded the funds to tribes in Nevada for water quality monitoring, watershed protection and restoration. Tribes will also use EPA funding to implement reservation-wide recycling programs, pilot curbside recycling, and develop programs to monitor, protect and improve air quality while also building public awareness of these efforts.

Additional examples of work being funded:

Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation will use EPA funds to pilot a composting program with 14 households to encourage backyard composting. These efforts support the Tribe’s goal of diverting waste from local landfills.

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe will use EPA funds to improve sensitive species habitat and promote wetlands education in tribal classrooms. The funds will also support wastewater system upgrades for 288 sewer connections, continue air monitoring on the reservation, and support indoor air-quality assessments and community education.

Yerington Paiute Tribe will use EPA funds to support their air monitoring program, community outreach, and Superfund remedial investigation on reservation lands.*

November is Native American Heritage Month. EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region encompasses more than half of all tribal lands in the United States and works on a government-to-government basis with 148 federally recognized tribes. EPA recognizes tribal governments as the primary parties for setting standards, making environmental policy decisions, and managing programs for reservations.

* This press release was edited to correct the reference to superfund remedial investigation on reservation lands.