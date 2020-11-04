News Releases from Headquarters›Air and Radiation (OAR)
U.S. EPA Recognizes Freight Industry Leaders for Environmental Performance
WASHINGTON (November 5, 2020) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is honoring 75 truck carriers, logistics providers and freight shippers as industry leaders in supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency with its annual SmartWay Excellence Awards. This year’s awardees, announced at a virtual award ceremony hosted by the EPA, represent the top performing SmartWay Partners that move more goods more miles with lower emissions and less energy. The 2020 SmartWay Excellence awardees demonstrate how businesses in this crucial economic sector continue to lead through challenging times, exhibiting superior freight performance by saving fuel, shrinking their emissions footprints, and contributing to healthier air in the communities they serve.
“With this year’s SmartWay awards, EPA is recognizing 75 of our 3,700 plus SmartWay partners for outstanding environmental leadership in goods movement,” said EPA Office of Air and Radiation Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator Anne L. Austin. “These companies are true leaders, investing in innovative technologies and business practices that save fuel, cut costs, and protect the environment.”
This year’s awardee list is a diverse group of large and small companies from across North America that met or surpassed a high bar for recognition. Many are receiving the SmartWay Excellence award for the first time, while others have received the award at least five times, and three awardees earned the recognition in multiple categories.
Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 134 million tons of air pollution, while saving 280 million barrels of oil and $37.5 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 18 million homes. SmartWay partners also help protect clean and healthy air by significantly reducing pollution that contributes to smog, including fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.
For more information about SmartWay Excellence Awards, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees
For more information about SmartWay, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway
The 2020 SmartWay Freight Partner Excellence Award recipients are:
ABF Freight System, Inc.
Alan Ritchey, Inc.
Arlo G Lott Trucking Inc
Armada
Bacardi USA Inc.
Bison Transport Inc.
Bold Transportation Inc.
Bulk Transport Company East, Inc.
C.A.T. Inc.
Canon USA, Inc.
Cheema Freightlines, LLC
CRST Dedicated Services, Inc.
CRST Expedited, Inc.
CT Transportation, LLC
D. M. Bowman Inc.
Doug Andrus Distributing LLC
Duncan and Son Lines, Inc.
Fortune Transportation
Freymiller
Gap Inc.
Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products LP
Halvor Lines, Inc.
Haul-Line, Inc.
Heartland Express, Inc. of Iowa
HP Inc.
Hub Group
Inman Trucking, Inc.
J&R Schugel Trucking, Inc.
J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.
JC Penney
JED Express Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
King Solutions, Inc.
Kohl's Department Stores
Lindenmeyr Munroe
Logistics Trans West Inc. - Logistiques Trans West Inc.
Lone Star Transportation, LLC
LTI, Inc.
McDonald's
Meijer Logistics LLC
Mesilla Valley Transportation
Midland Transport Limited
Mustang Express LTD
Nordstrom, Inc.
Nussbaum Transportation Services, Inc.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
OutWest Express, LLC
Palmer Moving Services
Paper Transport, Inc
Penske Logistics LLC
Prime, Inc.
Professional Auto Transport, Inc.
Roehl Transport, Inc.
S & S Transport, Inc.
Schneider
Sharco Express LLC
Sierra Mountain Express, Inc.
Simon Transport, LLC
SSBB Inc DBA Delta Distribution
Starbucks Corporation
Swift Transportation Co. of Arizona, LLC
System Freight, Inc.
The Procter & Gamble Company
TransWay, Inc.
Tyson Foods, Inc
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.
UPS Small Package
Van Eerden Trucking Company
VTL Transport
Werner Enterprises
Whirlpool Corporation
White Arrow LLC
Wilson Logistics, Inc.
Woody Bogler Trucking Company
Background
EPA’s SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible to protect public health and reduce emissions. Demonstrating a commitment to environmental responsibility and freight efficiency through SmartWay provides for a more sustainable and competitive business environment.