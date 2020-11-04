News Releases from Headquarters › Air and Radiation (OAR)

U.S. EPA Recognizes Freight Industry Leaders for Environmental Performance

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON (November 5, 2020) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is honoring 75 truck carriers, logistics providers and freight shippers as industry leaders in supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency with its annual SmartWay Excellence Awards. This year’s awardees, announced at a virtual award ceremony hosted by the EPA, represent the top performing SmartWay Partners that move more goods more miles with lower emissions and less energy. The 2020 SmartWay Excellence awardees demonstrate how businesses in this crucial economic sector continue to lead through challenging times, exhibiting superior freight performance by saving fuel, shrinking their emissions footprints, and contributing to healthier air in the communities they serve.

“With this year’s SmartWay awards, EPA is recognizing 75 of our 3,700 plus SmartWay partners for outstanding environmental leadership in goods movement,” said EPA Office of Air and Radiation Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator Anne L. Austin. “These companies are true leaders, investing in innovative technologies and business practices that save fuel, cut costs, and protect the environment.”

This year’s awardee list is a diverse group of large and small companies from across North America that met or surpassed a high bar for recognition. Many are receiving the SmartWay Excellence award for the first time, while others have received the award at least five times, and three awardees earned the recognition in multiple categories.

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 134 million tons of air pollution, while saving 280 million barrels of oil and $37.5 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 18 million homes. SmartWay partners also help protect clean and healthy air by significantly reducing pollution that contributes to smog, including fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

For more information about SmartWay Excellence Awards, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees

For more information about SmartWay, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway

The 2020 SmartWay Freight Partner Excellence Award recipients are:



ABF Freight System, Inc.

Alan Ritchey, Inc.

Arlo G Lott Trucking Inc

Armada

Bacardi USA Inc.

Bison Transport Inc.

Bold Transportation Inc.

Bulk Transport Company East, Inc.

C.A.T. Inc.

Canon USA, Inc.

Cheema Freightlines, LLC

CRST Dedicated Services, Inc.

CRST Expedited, Inc.

CT Transportation, LLC

D. M. Bowman Inc.

Doug Andrus Distributing LLC

Duncan and Son Lines, Inc.

Fortune Transportation

Freymiller

Gap Inc.

Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products LP

Halvor Lines, Inc.

Haul-Line, Inc.

Heartland Express, Inc. of Iowa

HP Inc.

Hub Group

Inman Trucking, Inc.

J&R Schugel Trucking, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

JC Penney

JED Express Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

King Solutions, Inc.

Kohl's Department Stores

Lindenmeyr Munroe

Logistics Trans West Inc. - Logistiques Trans West Inc.

Lone Star Transportation, LLC

LTI, Inc.

McDonald's

Meijer Logistics LLC

Mesilla Valley Transportation

Midland Transport Limited

Mustang Express LTD

Nordstrom, Inc.

Nussbaum Transportation Services, Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

OutWest Express, LLC

Palmer Moving Services

Paper Transport, Inc

Penske Logistics LLC

Prime, Inc.

Professional Auto Transport, Inc.

Roehl Transport, Inc.

S & S Transport, Inc.

Schneider

Sharco Express LLC

Sierra Mountain Express, Inc.

Simon Transport, LLC

SSBB Inc DBA Delta Distribution

Starbucks Corporation

Swift Transportation Co. of Arizona, LLC

System Freight, Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

TransWay, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

UPS Small Package

Van Eerden Trucking Company

VTL Transport

Werner Enterprises

Whirlpool Corporation

White Arrow LLC

Wilson Logistics, Inc.

Woody Bogler Trucking Company

Background

EPA’s SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible to protect public health and reduce emissions. Demonstrating a commitment to environmental responsibility and freight efficiency through SmartWay provides for a more sustainable and competitive business environment.