U.S. EPA Recognizes Virco Manufacturing as WasteWise Winner for Reducing Waste

Contact Information: Soledad Calvino (calvino.maria@epa.gov) 415-972-3512

TORRANCE, Calif. – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is honoring Virco Manufacturing Corporation (Virco) in Torrance, California, for its sustainability accomplishments and leadership.

Virco, a leading manufacturer and supplier of American-made school furniture and equipment, earned national recognition for its programs to reduce waste, divert material from landfills, and support community outreach. EPA’s Regional Administrator for the Pacific Southwest Mike Stoker toured the facilities to celebrate their green leadership during America Recycles Week.



“For 25 years, EPA’s WasteWise has encouraged organizations and businesses to divert waste and apply sustainable materials management practices, saving them resources and money,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “We are pleased to recognize Virco for their environmental stewardship and encourage others to follow their lead.”



“Virco’s 25 years partnership with WasteWise has proven to be an invaluable source of information,” said Virco Chairman and CEO Robert Virtue. “WasteWise has provided us a roadmap to successful waste reduction programs, recycling programs, sustainable materials management; all programs that help Virco to be good stewards of the environment”

Virco joined WasteWise in 1994 for an opportunity to track and monitor its waste reduction efforts. To reduce waste, Virco examined its waste stream and purchased new higher-efficiency equipment that improved its production processes. Virco’s waste reduction efforts reduced trips to the landfill and the associated disposal costs. The company’s “Take Back” and “Cash for Cardboard” programs expanded outreach to the community and created end markets both for furniture and for cardboard collected at schools.

The WasteWise program is part of EPA's Sustainable Materials Management efforts that promote the use and reuse of materials more productively over their entire lifecycles. All U.S. businesses, governments and non-profit organizations can join WasteWise as a partner, an endorser, or both. Partners demonstrate how they reduce waste, practice environmental stewardship and incorporate sustainable materials management into their waste-handling processes. Endorsers promote enrollment in WasteWise as part of a comprehensive approach to help their stakeholders realize the economic benefits to reducing waste.

More information on EPA Wastewise program: https://www.epa.gov/smm/wastewise



For more information on joining America Recycles efforts, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/americarecycles



