News Releases from Region 09

U.S. EPA settles with Irvine, Calif., manufacturer for selling illegal “defeat device” pollution-control bypass equipment

Contact Information: Soledad Calvino (calvino.maria@epa.gov) 415-972-3512

IRVINE, Calif. – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with GReddy Performance Products, Inc., a motor vehicle parts manufacturer and distributor, for violating the Clean Air Act. EPA alleges the company manufactured and sold auto aftermarket parts known as defeat devices, which bypass or render inoperative required emissions control systems. GReddy Performance Products, based in Irvine, California, will pay a penalty of $60,000.

Between 2016 and 2018, GReddy Performance Products sold 231 aftermarket exhaust systems designed to defeat the emissions control systems of gasoline-powered cars. These systems increase emissions of harmful pollutants, including nitrogen oxides (NOx), which are associated with health problems including heart and lung ailments like chronic bronchitis and asthma.

“Companies that deal in aftermarket defeat devices are violating federal law,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator John Busterud. “In an on-going effort to address air pollution, EPA has vigorously pursued and prosecuted companies who attempt to circumvent emission controls. Today’s settlement will help reduce pollution and protect communities that struggle with poor air quality.”

Pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide and particulate matter create poor air quality. Children, older adults, people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers), and people with heart or lung disease are particularly at risk for health impacts due to exposure to these pollutants.

Vehicles are a significant contributor to air pollution, and aftermarket defeat devices that disable emission controls exacerbate this problem. To address that, EPA has developed a National Compliance Initiative that focuses on stopping the manufacture, sale, and installation of defeat devices on vehicles and engines.

If you suspect someone is manufacturing, selling or installing illegal defeat devices, or tampering with emissions controls, you can report it to EPA by writing to tampering@epa.gov.

For more information on the National Compliance Initiative, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/national-compliance-initiative-stopping-aftermarket-defeat-devices-vehicles-and-engines

For more information, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/clean-air-act-vehicle-and-engine-enforcement-case-resolutions.