U.S. EPA Signs New Bargaining Agreement with AFGE

Deal includes historic firsts for the agency and its largest union

July 9, 2024

PHILADELPHIA – Today, July 9, 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency signed a new collective bargaining agreement with its largest union, the American Federation of Government Employees, Council 238. The new agreement was unanimously ratified by the union in May and implemented on June 14, 2024. It incorporates historic firsts for EPA and AFGE including articles dedicated to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility, and Scientific Integrity.

“We are thrilled to reach an agreement with AFGE Council 238. AFGE represents over 8,400 EPA employees who work every day to improve public health and protect our environment,” said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe. “The new agreement demonstrates this Administration’s strong support of unions and our commitment to providing a work environment that attracts and retains the best qualified employees so that we can protect all of the communities that we serve.”

“We are proud of the groundbreaking firsts and other protections gained in this agreement. We need a strong workforce that has the resources and protections required to combat climate change, address natural disasters, and support affected communities,” said Marie Owens Powell, President, AFGE Council 238. “We wanted a contract that fosters a healthy work-life balance, enhances workforce retention and talent recruitment, and supports the vital work of EPA’s workforce. And we got it.”

In addition to the new DEIA and Scientific Integrity Articles, other highlights of the agreement include extensions of current procedures and requirements for remote work, telework and work schedules. The new contract expires in 2028.

