U.S.-Mexico Border 2020 Program Announces Available Funding for Public Health and Environmental Projects

Contact Information: Soledad Calvino (calvino.maria@epa.gov) 415-972-3512

SAN DIEGO – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in coordination with the North American Development Bank (NADB), released a Request for Proposals (RFP) through the Border 2020 Program. The RFP is seeking environmental and public health projects in the Arizona, Sonora, California and Baja California border region. The border region is defined as the area within 62 miles (100 kilometers) on either side of the U.S.-Mexico border.

“EPA is excited to announce Border 2020‘s binational grant opportunity to state, local and tribal stakeholders,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “It’s through these on-the-ground efforts we realize direct improvements to the environment and public health in the U.S.-Mexico border region.”

"The North American Development Bank is pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with EPA and SEMARNAT in administering program funds that positively impact the U.S.-Mexico border,” said NADB Chief Environmental Officer Salvador Lopez. "The goals outlined in the Border 2020 Program provide solutions to improve the environment and ultimately benefit the quality of life for the 17 million border residents.”

The projects selected under this RFP will meet the goals and objectives of the Border 2020 U.S.-Mexico Environmental Program, the mission of which is to protect the environment and public health in the U.S.-Mexico border region.

The current RFP has a maximum request of $100,000 per project with an application deadline of September 17, 2019, at 5 p.m. MST. For-profit entities will not be considered for funding.

The following entities may apply:

U.S. non-governmental organizations registered as 501 (c)3 (U.S. non-governmental organizations must provide a DUNS number)

Mexican non-governmental organizations that have a CLUNI (Clave Única de Inscripción) registration number

U.S. and Mexican local and state governmental agencies

Colleges and universities

U.S. federally-recognized tribes

Mexican indigenous communities

In 1983, the La Paz Agreement designated EPA as the U.S. national coordinator for transboundary pollution and environmental issues. The current binational program, Border 2020, is a partnership with the 10 U.S. and Mexico border states and federal, tribal and local stakeholders to improve public health and the environment along the U.S.-Mexico border. This binational program was recently extended through December 2021.

For more details on the RFP and workshop times and locations, please visit NADB’s website at www.nadb.org/news or email mconstandse@nadb.org.

For more information on the Border 2020 Program, please visit: www.epa.gov/border2020.

