News Releases from Region 04
Wednesday: EPA to Award Lifecycle Building Center and Food Well Alliance with 2019 EPA Region 4 Sustainable Materials Management Grants
ATLANTA (Nov. 12, 2019) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will recognize Lifecycle Building Center and Food Well Alliance in Atlanta on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 as recipients of 2019 EPA Region 4 Sustainable Materials Management Grants totaling $100,000.
What: 2019 EPA Region 4 Sustainable Materials Management Grants Award Recognition
Who: U.S. EPA Region 4
Lifecycle Building Center
Food Well Alliance
When: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, from 10-11 a.m.
Where: Lifecycle Building Center,
1116 Murphy Ave SW,
Atlanta, GA 30310
Credentialed media please direct questions to region4press@epa.gov.