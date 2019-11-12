An official website of the United States government.

Wednesday: EPA to Award Lifecycle Building Center and Food Well Alliance with 2019 EPA Region 4 Sustainable Materials Management Grants

11/12/2019
Contact Information: 
Dawn Harris-Young (region4press@epa.gov)
(404) 562-8421 (Direct)

ATLANTA (Nov. 12, 2019) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will recognize Lifecycle Building Center and Food Well Alliance in Atlanta on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 as recipients of 2019 EPA Region 4 Sustainable Materials Management Grants totaling $100,000.

What:               2019 EPA Region 4 Sustainable Materials Management Grants Award Recognition

Who:                U.S. EPA Region 4

                        Lifecycle Building Center

                        Food Well Alliance

When:              Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, from 10-11 a.m.

Where:             Lifecycle Building Center,

1116 Murphy Ave SW,

Atlanta, GA 30310

Credentialed media please direct questions to region4press@epa.gov.

