Woodbridge, Delaware School District Eligible for $300,000 Electric School Bus Rebates

PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 25, 2021) – American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) funds are now available from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for electric school bus rebates for communities including the Woodbridge School District in Northwestern Kent and Southwestern Sussex Counties, Delaware, as part of an effort to address disproportionate environmental or public health harms and risks to children.

The 2021 ARP Electric School Bus Rebates offers $7 million to eligible school districts and private fleet owners for the replacement of old diesel school buses with new electric ones. Selected applicants that scrap and replace their old diesel buses with new electric buses will receive a rebate of $300,000 per bus. School districts must apply for the funds no later than 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5.

Eligibility requirements must be met for school districts to apply for the ARP electric school bus rebates; visit: ARP Electric School Bus Rebates Eligibility List.

For more information visit https://www.epa.gov/dera/2021-american-rescue-plan-arp-electric-school-bus-rebates