$100,000 EPA Grant to Small Business in Syracuse, New York Helps Develop Innovative Environmental Technology

Part of a $2.6 Million National Announcement

Contact Information: Stephen McBay (mcbay.stephen@epa.gov) (212) 637-3672

NEW YORK – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it has awarded $100,000 to Farm-to-Flame Energy Inc., Syracuse, New York, to further develop and commercialize an innovative technology that protects the environment while growing the local economy. The company will build a portable fuel processor that converts biomass from construction, food processing and agricultural waste streams into an energy-dense powder that provides a healthier, green alternative to wood and charcoal.

“We have the opportunity to confront our greatest environmental challenges with the strength and creativity of American entrepreneurs,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I congratulate all of the small businesses receiving EPA funding today. I look forward to working with them to harness the power of innovation to build a healthier, safer and more equitable future.”

This is part of a nationwide announcement totaling $2,599,229 in awards to 25 U.S. small businesses to develop innovative technologies that help support EPA’s mission of protecting human health and the environment. Proposals include methods to reduce virus transmission on frequently touched surfaces; a mobile, rapid freeze-drying system to prevent food waste; and a system to produce recycled plastic lumber products from locally collected plastic ocean waste.

EPA is one of 11 federal agencies that participate in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program established by the Small Business Innovation Development Act of 1982. The small businesses in today’s announcement are receiving Phase I awards of up to $100,000 for six months for “proof of concept” of their proposed technology. Companies that successfully complete Phase I can then submit a proposal for a Phase II award of up to $400,000 to further develop and commercialize the technology.

To learn more about EPA’s SBIR Phase I winner in Region 2, please visit: https://cfpub.epa.gov/ncer_abstracts/index.cfm/fuseaction/display.abstractDetail/abstract/11163/report/0

To learn more about EPA’s SBIR program, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/sbir

21-017