Agency Releases Annual Automotive Trends Report Showing Marginal Increases in Fuel Economy

WASHINGTON (March 2, 2020) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its annual Automotive Trends Report, which provides the public with a single source of information about new light-duty vehicle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, fuel economy, technology data, and auto manufacturers' performance in light of the agency’s GHG emissions standards.

“Today’s auto trends report provides insights into consumer choice and current market trends. Once again we see marginal improvements in fuel economy, but they are yet a far cry from the unfeasible Obama Administration’s standards,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “These concerns are top of mind and play a key role in the finalization of our Safe Affordable Fuel Efficient Vehicles Rule with the U.S. Department of Transportation, which when finalized will reduce the cost of new vehicles and protect consumer choice.”

The report finds that Model Year (MY) 2018 vehicle fuel economy was 25.1 miles per gallon, slightly higher than the 24.9 miles per gallon MY 2017. Since MY 2004, when the fleet averaged 19.3 mpg, fuel economy and CO2 emissions have improved in twelve out of fourteen years.

The report also assesses compliance performance for individual automakers, and for the U.S. fleet as a whole, with the greenhouse gas emissions standards for light-duty vehicles. Once again, only 3 large manufacturers complied with MY 2018 standards based on the technology levels of their vehicles alone. When accounting for credits however, the report shows all large manufacturers are in compliance. Most large manufacturers used banked credits, along with technology improvements, to maintain compliance in MY 2018.

The report highlights the large consumer shift towards sport utility vehicles (SUV). SUVs continue to gain market share – reaching record high 46 percent market share in MY 2019.

To read the full Automotive Trends Report, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/automotive-trends

Background

This annual report is part of the EPA’s commitment to providing the public with transparent information about new light-duty vehicle GHG emissions, fuel economy, technology data, and auto manufacturers' performance in meeting the agency’s GHG emissions standards. This report includes content previously published in two separate reports, the Light-Duty Automotive Technology, Carbon Dioxide Emissions, and Fuel Economy Trends Report, and the GHG Manufacturer Performance Report. These reports have now been combined to provide a more comprehensive analysis.

EPA has collected data on every new light-duty vehicle model sold in the United States since 1975. Data is collected to support several national programs, including EPA criteria pollutant and GHG standards, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, and vehicle Fuel Economy and Environment labels.