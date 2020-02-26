News Releases from Region 06

Arkansas Interfaith Power & Light Receives EPA Environmental Justice Grant

Contact Information: Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (Feb. 26, 2020) Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gave an Environmental Justice Small Grant to the nonprofit group Arkansas Interfaith Power and Light. The grant will fund a sustainable, organic garden project for veterans and other members of the Little Rock community.

“Small-scale, backyard food production fosters self-sufficiency, helps reduce food waste, and gives more access to fresh, healthy choices for community members,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “EPA is proud to support Arkansas Interfaith Power and Light’s project to bring these food benefits to veterans and underserved people in Little Rock.”

The Sustainable Self-Sufficiency Development for Veterans & Community project will serve about 120 veterans and 200 more residents from a vulnerable population. Participants will learn about creating and caring for backyard gardens, chicken coops, rain barrels, and composting bins. The project allows participants to raise their own food using sustainable, organic growing methods while reducing environmental impact.

Since its inception in 1994, EPA’s Environmental Justice Small Grants Program has awarded more than $26 million in funding to over 1,400 local and tribal organizations working with communities facing environmental justice issues. The Environmental Justice Small Grants Program supports and empowers communities working on solutions to local environmental and public health issues. The program is designed to help communities understand and address exposure to multiple environmental harms and risks. Environmental Justice Small Grants fund projects up to $30,000, depending on the availability of funds in a given year.

More information on the Environmental Justice Small Grants Program: https://www.epa.gov/environmentaljustice/environmental-justice-small-grants-program

More on EPA’s work in Arkansas: https://www.epa.gov/ar

