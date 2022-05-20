Biden Administration Announces $7.3 Million to Tackle Polluted Brownfield Sites in Pennsylvania
8 Pennsylvania communities will receive Brownfield Assessment, Cleanup or High Performing Revolving Loan Fund support to help reinvigorate neighborhoods while addressing environmental justice concerns
PHILADELPHIA (May 20, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $254.5 million in Brownfields Grants to 256 communities, and Pennsylvania is the beneficiary of $7.3 million of those funds to focus on Brownfields clean-ups, assessment and community revitalization for nine sites in eight separate communities.
“The funding provided to Pennsylvania communities is part of a dedicated nationwide effort to transform contaminated and potentially dangerous sites into productive properties that provide new jobs and opportunities,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “EPA’s Brownfields grants not only provide funding to assess and clean up contaminated properties, but they help rejuvenate local communities and overcome economic, environmental, public health, and social issues associated with brownfields.”
These grants are supported by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a total of $1.5 billion to advance environmental justice, spur economic revitalization, and create jobs by cleaning up contaminated, polluted, or hazardous brownfield properties.
Brownfield projects can range from cleaning up buildings with asbestos or lead contamination, to assessing and cleaning up abandoned properties that once managed dangerous chemicals. Once cleaned up, former brownfield properties can be redeveloped into productive uses such as grocery stores, affordable housing, health centers, museums, parks, and solar farms.
The Brownfields Program advances President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims to deliver at least 40 percent of the benefits of certain government programs to disadvantaged communities. Approximately 86 percent of the communities selected to receive funding as part of today's announcement have proposed projects to revitalize historically underserved areas.
“We’re turning blight into might for communities across America,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “EPA’s Brownfields Program breathes new life into communities by helping to turn contaminated and potentially dangerous sites into productive economic contributors. Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are significantly ramping up our investments in communities, with the bulk of our funding going to places that have been overburdened and underserved for far too long.”
EPA’s announcement includes approximately $180 million from the historic $1.5 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help turn brownfield sites across the nation into hubs of economic growth and job creation, along with more than $75 million from FY22 appropriations.
The recipients in Pennsylvania include:
The complete list of the applicants selected for funding is available here: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/applicants-selected-fy-2022-brownfields-assessment-rlf-cleanup-arc-grants-and-rlf
Since its inception in 1995, EPA’s investments in brownfield sites have leveraged more than $35 billion in cleanup and redevelopment. This has led to significant benefits for communities across the country. For example:
Additional Background
A brownfield is a property for which the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant. Redevelopment made possible through the program includes everything from grocery stores and affordable housing to health centers, museums, greenways, and solar farms.
The next National Brownfields Training Conference will be held on August 16-19, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Offered every two years, this conference is the largest gathering of stakeholders focused on cleaning up and reusing former commercial and industrial properties. EPA co-sponsors this event with the International City/County Management Association (ICMA). Conference registration is open at https://brownfields2022.org/
For more on Brownfields Grants: https://www.epa.gov/brownfiel ds/types-brownfields-grant-funding
For more on EPA’s Brownfields Program: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields
