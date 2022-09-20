Biden-Harris Administration and EPA Announce Delivery of Historic Water Infrastructure BIL Funding to Virginia

PHILADELPHIA (Sept. 20, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $46.3 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding to Virginia today for water infrastructure improvements. An additional $80 million will be awarded in the coming weeks.

President Biden’s BIL allocates more than $50 billion to EPA toward repairing the nation’s essential water infrastructure, which helps communities access clean, safe and reliable drinking water, increase resilience, collect and treat wastewater to protect public health, clean up pollution and safeguard vital waterways. These grants will supplement the $35 million in fiscal year (FY) 2022 funding that will be awarded for Virginia’s Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds (SRFs) and mark the first significant distribution of water infrastructure funds thanks to the BIL. State allocations were previously announced.

“All communities need access to clean, reliable, safe water,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Thanks to President Biden’s leadership and the resources from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are repairing aging water infrastructure, replacing lead service lines, cleaning up contaminants, and making our communities more resilient in the face of floods and climate impacts.”

“President Biden has been clear—we cannot leave any community behind as we rebuild America’s infrastructure with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu. “Because of his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, nearly half of the additional SRF funding will now be grants or forgivable loans, making accessing these critical water resources easier for small, rural and disadvantaged communities.”

“Help is on the way to the state of Virginia,” said Adam Ortiz, EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator. “This funding represents ‘delivery on a promise’ that the Biden administration made to help our communities most in need of clean drinking water and programs to control contaminants and harmful stormwater runoff. EPA Mid-Atlantic looks forward to assisting and partnering with our states to expedite this critical work.”

EPA’s SRFs are part of President Biden’s Justice40 initiative, which aims to deliver at least 40% of the benefits from certain federal programs flow to underserved communities. Furthermore, nearly half the funding available through the SRFs thanks to the BIL must be grants or principal forgiveness loans that remove barriers to investing in essential water infrastructure in underserved communities across rural America and in urban centers.

Funding announced today represents the FY22 BIL awards for states that have submitted and obtained EPA’s approval of their plans for use of the funding. SRF capitalization grants will continue to be awarded, on a rolling state-by-state basis, as more states receive approval throughout FY22; states will also receive awards over the course of the next four years. As grants are awarded, the state SRF programs can begin to distribute the funds as grants and loans to communities across their state.

“Reliable water infrastructure is critical to safeguard public health,” said Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.). “I was glad to vote to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and I’m glad Virginia is receiving federal funding to repair our water systems thanks to this landmark legislation. This funding will help ensure Virginians have access to safe, clean, and reliable water for decades to come.”

The BIL presents the largest ever funding opportunity for investing in water infrastructure. Find out more about Bipartisan Infrastructure Law programs and other programs that help communities manage their water at www.epa.gov/infrastructure.

For more information about intended projects for this funding in Virginia, please visit: Clean Water SRF: https://www.deq.virginia.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/15137/637909016771770000 and Drinking Water SRF: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/drinking-water/drinking-water-state-revolving-fund-program/