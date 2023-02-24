Biden-Harris Administration Announces $11.8M for Clean Water Infrastructure Upgrades Through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Nebraska

February 24, 2023

LENEXA, KAN. (FEB. 24, 2023) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $11,868,000 to Nebraska from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure through this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF).

The funding will support Nebraska communities in upgrading essential water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure that protects public health and treasured water bodies. Nearly half of this funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans helping underserved communities across America invest in water infrastructure, while creating good-paying jobs.

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering an unprecedented investment in America that will revitalize essential water and wastewater infrastructure across the country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Not only will these funds expand access to clean water and safeguard the environment, but more underserved communities that have been left behind for far too long will be able to access them.”

“This $11.8 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding will be used to update aging water systems and will allow our communities to address the water infrastructure vulnerabilities that are exposed when we experience the effects of climate change, such as increased storm severity and flooding,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meghan A. McCollister. “The state’s investments through this fund will increase access to clean water and protect our water resources for the future, while helping to keep utility rates affordable for Nebraskans.”

Today’s announcement is part of the $2.4 billion announced as part of the second wave of funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and builds on the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to invest in America. In May 2022, EPA announced the initial allotment of $1.9 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to states, tribes and territories through the CWSRF. That money is supporting hundreds of critical water infrastructure projects around the country.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes over $50 billion available for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across the country between FY2022 and FY2026. EPA is committed to ensuring every community has access to this historic investment and has centralized increasing investment in disadvantaged communities within its implementation. This investment in water infrastructure is creating jobs while addressing key challenges, including climate change and emerging contaminants like per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law calls for strong collaboration, and EPA continues to work in partnership with states, tribes, and territories to ensure that communities see the full benefits of this investment.

In addition to today’s announcement, the 2023 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund allocations and program updates are forthcoming, pending the release of the seventh Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment. EPA anticipates releasing the information in the coming weeks.

The CWSRFs have been the foundation of water infrastructure investments for over 30 years, providing low-cost financing for local projects across America. For more information, including state-by-state allocation of 2023 funding, and a breakdown of EPA CWSRF funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, please visit EPA’s CWSRF page.

