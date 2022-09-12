Biden-Harris Administration Announces up to $169 Million in Brownfields Grants Now Available to Applicants

With Funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Brownfields Multipurpose, Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup (MARC) Grants will be available for local organizations

September 12, 2022

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that approximately $169 million in funding is available for Brownfields Multipurpose, Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup Grants under the Fiscal Year 2023 grant competitions. This funding, which is boosted by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, represents a significant investment in overburdened and underserved communities.

“With this funding opportunity, we will remove longstanding barriers to brownfields reuse and spur new sustainable and environmentally just redevelopment in communities across the nation,” said Carlton Waterhouse, EPA Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Office of Land and Emergency Management. “During this grant cycle, our expanded funding will allow us to address more sites plaguing underserved areas, and in some instances, award grants of greater funding levels. In the case of our Brownfields Cleanup Grants and our Revolving Loan Fund Grants, the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding allows us to remove the matching funds requirements.”

EPA anticipates awarding approximately 198 grants nationwide at amounts ranging from $500,000 to $2 million per award. A portion of the funding available during this grant cycle, approximately $104 million, is available through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which makes a historic investment in cleaning up legacy pollution and delivering economic benefits. With this funding more vacant and abandoned properties will be turned into community assets that will attract jobs and promote economic revitalization in communities.

Applications are due by November 22, 2022, via www.grants.gov.

EPA’s Brownfields Program advances President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims to deliver at least 40 percent of the benefits of certain government programs to underserved communities. These Brownfields Grants are opportunities for EPA to provide much needed support to more historically overburdened communities located throughout the nation, including those who have never received or applied for a Brownfields Grant before.

The Office of Brownfields and Land Revitalization will host an outreach webinar on September 29, October 4, and October 6 at 2 PM EDT to explain the guidelines for interested applicants and to address questions. Prior registration is not required.

A link to each of the Request for Application notices, additional application resources, and links to attend the webinars are available on the MARC Grant Application Resources page.

