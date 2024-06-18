Biden-Harris Administration Announces 2024 Recipients of the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators and Youth

June 18, 2024

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – Today, June 18, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in partnership with the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), is pleased to announce the 2024 recipients of the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators (PIAEE) and the President’s Environmental Youth Award (PEYA).

“We are delighted to celebrate and recognize the remarkable contributions educators and students across our country make every day,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Our awardees exemplify commitment to environmental education and steadfast leadership in taking innovative approaches to protect human health and tackle climate change. To the awardees, we extend our sincere appreciation for your unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship. We look forward to seeing what you accomplish next.”

“Environmental stewardship often begins in the classroom with young people and educators who are taking our planet’s most pressing climate change and environmental justice challenges head on,” said White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory. “This year’s awardees represent passionate and dedicated leaders who are tackling the climate crisis, improving public health, and delivering a more equitable future for all.”

The PIAEE award was established by the 1990 National Environmental Education Act and seeks to recognize, support, and bring public attention to the outstanding environmental projects performed by teachers who go beyond textbook instruction to incorporate methods and materials that utilize creative experiences and enrich student learning in K-12 education. The CEQ, in partnership with the EPA, administers this award.

The PEYA was established by the Environmental Education Act of 1970 and recognizes outstanding community-level environmental projects by K-12 youth that promote awareness of natural resources and encourage positive community involvement. Each year, PEYA honors a variety of local projects developed by students, school classes, summer camp attendees, and youth organizations that promote engagement in environmental stewardship and protection.

From across the country, 9 educators received the 2024 Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators. Winning educators demonstrated leadership by integrating environmental education into multiple subjects and using topics such as climate change, environmental justice, water infrastructure, waste management, water quality, environmentally friendly agricultural practices, STEM education, and school gardens to teach about environmental sustainability. The winners also effectively demonstrated how they inspire members of their communities to participate in environmental education activities.

Additionally, 29 students who worked as a team or individually on 13 projects received the President’s Environmental Youth Award. Their stewardship projects, conducted in 2023, demonstrate the students’ commitment and success in advancing community garden efforts, addressing environmental justice concerns, reducing pollution, conserving water and energy, reducing food waste, and combating climate change while also effectively encouraging the involvement of people in their communities.

To read about the winning projects in detail, visit: PEYA Winners and PIAEE Winners.