Biden-Harris Administration Announces $3 Million to Ohio to Plan Innovative Projects to Tackle Climate Pollution Across the State

Funds from EPA’s New Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Program were made possible by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act

April 18, 2023

Today, the Biden-Harris Administration announced Ohio would receive a $3 million planning grant to develop innovative strategies to cut climate pollution and build clean energy economies. Earlier this month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of the funds from the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program created by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

“We know that tackling the climate crisis demands a sense of urgency to protect people and the planet,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act is a historic opportunity to provide communities across the country with the resources they need to protect people from harmful climate pollution and improve our economy. These Climate Pollution Reduction Grants are an important first step to equip communities with the resources to create innovative strategies that reduce climate emissions and drive benefits across the country.”

On March 24, Ohio submitted the state’s intent to participate in the new program. The state will use the funds to develop a climate action plan. The funds will also be used to conduct meaningful engagement including with low income and disadvantaged communities throughout Ohio.

Later this year, EPA will launch a competition for an additional $4.6 billion in funding to implement projects and initiatives included in the plans, which Ohio is eligible to receive. The state can also use this funding to develop strategies for using the other grant, loan, and tax provisions secured by President Biden’s historic legislation, including the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to achieve its clean energy, climate, and environmental justice goals.

“Climate change is already hurting Americans throughout the country,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “The Climate Pollution Reduction grants made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act will help urban and rural residents, cities and states become more resilient so that Americans can live in healthy, vibrant communities for generations to come.”

“Ohioans once again benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act — this $3 million award from the Environmental Protection Agency for the State of Ohio will drive the creation of good-paying jobs across all sectors of our economy, improve the quality of the air we breathe, and support clean energy innovation — where Northern Ohio is already a global leader,” said Rep. Marcy Kaptur.

“Addressing the impacts of climate pollution is crucial to building a sustainable future and developing a clean energy economy,” said Rep. Shontel Brown. “With this funding from the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program created by President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, Ohio can update and expand its existing climate action plan, as well as conduct meaningful engagement with low-income and disadvantaged communities across the state to address decades of environmental injustices. We must continue to champion initiatives to combat climate change and help create a clean energy future for all.”

“All Ohioans deserve to live in a healthy and safe environment, with clean air to breathe. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, this $3 million grant will provide communities in Ohio’s 13th District the resources they need to reduce pollution, improve public health, and grow our clean energy economy,” said Rep. Emilia Sykes.

President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act includes historic funding to combat climate change while creating good-paying jobs and advancing environmental justice. Today’s announcement builds on $550 million announced in February for EPA’s new Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Grantmaking program and $100 million announced earlier this year for environmental justice grants to support underserved and overburdened communities. Additionally, the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund will award nearly $27 billion to leverage private capital for clean energy and clean air investments across the country.

About the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Program

The CPRG planning grants will support states, territories, tribes, municipalities and air agencies, in the creation of comprehensive, innovative strategies for reducing pollution and ensuring that investments maximize benefits, especially for low-income and disadvantaged communities. These climate plans will include:

Greenhouse gas emissions inventories.

Emissions projections and reduction targets.

Economic, health, and social benefits, including to low-income and disadvantaged communities.

Plans to leverage other sources of federal funding including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.

Workforce needs to support decarbonization and a clean energy economy.

Future government staffing and budget needs.

In program guidance released earlier this month, EPA describes how the agency intends to award and manage CPRG funds to eligible entities, including states, metropolitan areas, Tribes, and territories.

Next Steps

This funding for climate planning will be followed later this year by $4.6 billion in implementation grant funding that will support the expeditious implementation of investment-ready policies, programs, and projects created by the CPRG planning grants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the near term. Through the CPRG program, EPA will support the development and deployment of technologies and solutions that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and harmful air pollution, as well as transition America to a clean energy economy that benefits all Americans.

By summer 2023, EPA regional offices expect to award and administer the funding agreements.

