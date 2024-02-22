Biden-Harris Administration announces $53,099,000 for Arkansas to Upgrade Drinking Water, Wastewater and Stormwater Infrastructure as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda

Unprecedented funding from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is transforming communities across the state

February 22, 2024

Contact Information 214-665-2200 Joe Robledo and Jennah Durant ( R6press@epa.gov

DALLAS, TEXAS (February 22, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $53,099,000 from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda for Arkansas to implement drinking water and clean water infrastructure upgrades. The funding is part of the over $50 billion investment in water infrastructure upgrades from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – the largest such investment in American history. Today’s announcement will support essential water infrastructure that protects public health and treasured water bodies across the state. Almost half of this funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans, ensuring funds reach underserved communities most in need of investments in water infrastructure.

“President Biden’s Investing in America agenda continues to transform communities for the better with this latest infusion of funds for critical water infrastructure projects,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “With $50 billion in total, the largest investment in water infrastructure in our nation’s history, EPA will enable communities across the nation to ensure safer drinking water for their residents and rebuild vital clean water infrastructure to protect public health for decades to come.”

“Through President’s Biden Investing in America agenda, EPA can fund long-overdue water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades in our nation and prioritize this work in underfunded areas that need it the most,” said Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance. “Since 2022, EPA has given over $100 million to Oklahoma, Louisiana, and New Mexico for water infrastructure needs. This new round of funding will help ensure every community can bring reliable water and wastewater services to every resident.”

Communities across the country are facing water infrastructure challenges. Many cities and towns have aging water infrastructure – old, broken or lead pipes carrying drinking water and wastewater treatment plants in need of major upgrades. Some communities struggle to maintain adequate stormwater infrastructure to effectively manage flood impacts from climate change and others need to upgrade their water treatment to address emerging contaminants like PFAS.

The funding EPA announced for Arkansas is part of a $5.8 billion investment through the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds (SRF), one of EPA’s signature water investment programs. This multi-billion-dollar investment will fund state-run, low-interest loan programs to address key challenges, with $2.6 billion going to the Clean Water SRF for wastewater and stormwater infrastructure and $3.2 billion going to the Drinking Water SRF for drinking water infrastructure nationwide. Today’s announcement includes allotments for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law General Supplemental funds and Emerging Contaminant funds for SRF programs for fiscal year 2024. EPA anticipates announcing allocations for billions of dollars in additional resources for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Lead Service Line Replacement fund later this Spring.

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Action in Arkansas

Since 2022, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has injected $241,400,000 into water infrastructure projects across the state protecting public health, preserving water resources, and creating jobs. Arkansas is one of twelve states participating in the Hypoxia Task Force (HTF) working to reduce the size of a hypoxic zone, an area with reduced oxygen levels, in the Gulf of Mexico. A portion of their Hypoxia Task Force funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, $500,000 will be used to reduce nutrients by constructing two-stage ditch floodplains in the Upper Cache River watershed. The outcome of this project will improve local water quality and downstream water quality in the Gulf of Mexico.

These investments are unprecedented and transformational. To view some stories about how Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has impacted communities across the country, access the Investing in America’s Water Infrastructure Storymap. To see some additional projects, please view our Quarterly Report.

Background

The Drinking Water State Revolving Funds and the Clean Water State Revolving Funds have been the foundation of water infrastructure investments for more than 30 years, providing low-cost financing for local projects across America. SRF programs are critically important programs for investing in the nation’s water infrastructure. They are designed to generate significant and sustainable water quality and public health benefits across the country. Their impact is amplified by the growth inherent in a revolving loan structure – payment of principal and interest on loans made are available to address future needs.

For more information, including state-by-state allocation of 2024 funding, and a breakdown of EPA State Revolving Fund funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, please visit the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund website and the Clean Water State Revolving Fund website.

