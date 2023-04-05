Biden-Harris Administration Announces $62.28M for Drinking Water Infrastructure Upgrades in District of Columbia

Made possible by President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, new funding will help ensure communities have access to clean and safe drinking water

April 5, 2023

Contact Information r3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (April 5, 2023) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $62,283,000 to District of Columbia essential drinking water infrastructure upgrades through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF). Thanks to a $6 billion boost from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA is increasing the investments available to rebuild the nation’s water infrastructure.

“Every community deserves access to safe, clean drinking water,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Thanks to President Biden’s infrastructure investments, we have an unprecedented opportunity to revitalize America’s drinking water systems, support the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of removing 100% of lead pipes across our country, and protect communities from PFAS pollution.”

“These historic investments will enable DC Water to accelerate their work to replace all lead service lines in the District, starting with the most disadvantaged neighborhoods, and make other improvements to deliver safe and reliable drinking water to their customers,” said EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz.

“D.C. is wholly dependent on the Potomac River for drinking water, with no backup facility to ensure clean drinking water for D.C. residents in the event the Potomac is rendered undrinkable due to natural or man-made disasters,” said Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC). “I am pleased the Biden-Harris Administration is acting to protect the drinking water of the nation's capital.”

The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to strengthening the nation’s water infrastructure, while providing significant resources to address key challenges, including climate change, emerging contaminants like per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and cybersecurity.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is investing over $50 billion in water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across the country between FY 2022 and FY 2026. In its second year of implementation, $6 billion of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding will be available to states, Tribes, and territories through the DWSRF. Of that funding, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will invest $3 billion in lead service line identification and improvement, $800 million to address PFAS and other emerging contaminants, and $2.2 billion in other critical drinking water system improvements. Additionally, approximately $500 million will also be available through the DWSRF annual appropriations, established by the Safe Drinking Water Act.

EPA is committed to ensuring every community has access to this historic investment and has centralized increasing investment in disadvantaged communities within its implementation. The implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law calls for strong collaboration, and EPA continues to work in partnership with states, Tribes, and territories to ensure that communities see the full benefits of this investment. In addition, EPA is strengthening its water technical assistance programs to support communities in assessing their water needs and apply for their fair share of this historic investment.

President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is growing the American economy from the bottom up and middle-out – from rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, to creating a manufacturing and innovation boom powered by good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, to building a clean-energy economy that will combat climate change and make our communities more resilient.

More information, including state-by-state allocation of 2023 funding and information on the DWINSA.

More information on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.