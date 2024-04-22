Biden-Harris Administration announces Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to receive nearly $62.5 million to deliver residential solar, lowering energy costs and advancing environmental justice across Connecticut

EPA announces selectees under Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund grant competition to deliver solar to low-income and disadvantaged households through the President's Investing in America agenda

April 22, 2024

BOSTON (April 22, 2024) - Today, as the Biden-Harris Administration celebrates Earth Day, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been selected to receive $62,450,000 through the Solar for All grant competition to develop long-lasting solar programs that enable low-income and disadvantaged communities to deploy and benefit from distributed residential solar. This award is part of the historic $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, which was created under President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act to lower energy costs for families, create good-quality jobs in communities that have been left behind, advance environmental justice, and tackle the climate crisis.

Project SunBridge will reach low-income and disadvantaged community households across the state of Connecticut, with a priority focus on affordable housing units, to allow for greater access to residential solar, increased resilience and grid benefits, and investments in quality jobs and businesses. The program has the potential to reach thousands of additional households through Connecticut's existing solar and storage programs, avoiding CO2 emissions and saving Connecticut residents on energy costs. Connecticut residents will benefit from financial assistance with increased incentives, more accessible loans, and low-cost capital for solar and storage, as well as technical assistance for clean energy workforce development and community engagement. This blend of financial and technical assistance will create a sustainable funding stream for low-income and disadvantaged communities households to participate in the green economy, which will last beyond the SFA funding years, attract private investment, and drive market transformation.

"Today we're delivering on President Biden's promise that no community is left behind by investing $7 billion in solar energy projects for over 900,000 households in low-income and disadvantaged communities," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "The selectees will advance solar energy initiatives across the country, creating hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs, saving $8 billion in energy costs for families, delivering cleaner air, and combating climate change."

"Today, across the United States, we are celebrating more than just Earth Day; we are celebrating Solar for All—a significant step forward in our commitment to equitable energy access and environmental justice," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "Household utility bill savings, clean energy jobs, greenhouse gas reductions—that is what today's announcement will mean to thousands of communities across New England and the country. Whether it's installing community solar arrays to power manufactured housing in New Hampshire, heating affordable housing units in Connecticut, or supporting Tribal communities to participate in solar energy ownership without barriers—our selectees in each of our six New England states have developed residential solar projects that bring household savings and clean energy to communities that have been overburdened or disadvantaged for far too long."

"I applaud President Biden for designing a program that delivers the affordability and resiliency advantages of solar energy to homes and communities that deserve further investment," said Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes. "We are grateful for the support of our Congressional delegation, whose championing of the Inflation Reduction Act means we now have the resources to help more Connecticut residents save money with clean energy opportunities, and to create a sustainable funding stream that will allow low-income residents to participate in the green economy during the Solar for All program term and beyond."

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is among 49 state-level awards EPA announced today totaling approximately $5.5 billion, along with six awards to serve Tribes totaling over $500 million, and five multistate awards totaling approximately $1 billion.

In addition, Connecticut is home to Inclusive Prosperity Capital, Inc., which was selected to receive $249,300,000 to deploy residential solar in multiple states. Led by Inclusive Prosperity Capital, Inc., the Community Power Coalition (CPC)'s SFA program, "Powering America Together," will integrate with, support, and expand the impact of the U.S Department of Energy's National Community Solar Partnership and Community Power Accelerator program with a goal of delivering meaningful benefits for Americans in low-income and disadvantaged communities through community solar projects. The program will support the development of low-income community solar projects, reduce carbon emissions, generate energy cost savings, and promote quality jobs, community wealth-building, community energy resilience, and equitable workforce development. CPC's program will advance solar development in states where community solar markets are beginning to develop, including through a pool of "race to the top" CPC financing that incentivize states to reduce regulatory barriers. CPC members include experienced community solar experts who have worked with the Community Power Accelerator as developers, lenders, trainers and technical assistance providers, as well as members that bring expertise in workforce development, entrepreneurship in low-income and disadvantaged communities, affordable housing, and policy. Based in Connecticut, Inclusive Prosperity Capital's program will operate in at least 44 states nationwide.

"We are thrilled to be chosen for the EPA's Solar For All program and to lead the Community Power Coalition," said Kerry O'Neill, CEO of Inclusive Prosperity Capital, Inc. "Our coalition is made up of top leaders in their respective fields including Black Owners of Solar Services, Clean Energy Group, Coalition for Community Solar Access, Community Housing Capital, GRID Alternatives, Interstate Renewable Energy Council, People's Solar Energy Fund, ROC USA, and the University of New Hampshire Carsey School Center for Impact Finance. The Community Power Coalition is eager to build a movement of community-based solar developers who are committed to providing significant benefits to low-income and disadvantaged communities. We are grateful to EPA for the opportunity to be part of this historic investment to bring the benefits of solar to communities all across the county."

EPA estimates that the 60 Solar for All recipients will enable over 900,000 households in low-income and disadvantaged communities to deploy and benefit from distributed solar energy. This $7 billion investment will generate over $350 million in annual savings on electric bills for overburdened households. The program will reduce 30 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions cumulatively, from over four gigawatts of solar energy capacity unlocked for low-income communities over five years. Solar and distributed energy resources help improve electric grid reliability and climate resilience, which is especially important in disadvantaged communities that have long been underserved.

Solar for All will deliver on the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to creating high-quality jobs with the free and fair choice to join a union for workers across the United States. This $7 billion investment in clean energy will generate an estimated 200,000 jobs across the country. All selected applicants intend to invest in local, clean energy workforce development programs to expand equitable pathways into family-sustaining jobs for the communities they are designed to serve. At least 35% of selected applicants have already engaged local or national unions, demonstrating how these programs will contribute to the foundation of a clean energy economy built on strong labor standards and inclusive economic opportunity for all American communities.

The Solar for All program also advances President Biden's Justice40 Initiative, which set the goal that 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal climate, clean energy, affordable and sustainable housing, and other investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution. All of the funds awarded through the Solar for All program will be invested in low-income and disadvantaged communities. The program will also help meet the President's goal of achieving a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 and net-zero emissions economy by no later than 2050.

The 60 selected applicants have committed to delivering on the three objectives of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund: reducing climate and air pollution; delivering benefits to low-income and disadvantaged communities; and mobilizing financing to spur additional deployment of affordable solar energy. Solar for All selected applicants are expanding existing low-income solar programs and launching new programs. In at least 25 states and territories nationwide, Solar for All is launching new programs where there has never been a substantial low-income solar program before. In these geographies, Solar for All selected applicants will open new markets for distributed solar by funding new programs that provide grants and low-cost financing for low-income, residential solar.

Review and Selection Process Information

The 60 applicants selected for funding were chosen through a competition review process. This multi-stage process included review from hundreds of experts in climate, power markets, environmental justice, labor, and consumer protection from EPA, Department of Energy, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Treasury, Department of Agriculture, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Labor, Department of Defense, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the Department of Energy's National Labs – all screened through ethics and conflict of interest checks and trained on the program requirements and evaluation criteria. Applications were scored and selected through dozens of review panels and an interagency senior review team.

EPA anticipates that awards to the selected applicants will be finalized in the summer of 2024, and selected applicants will begin funding projects through existing programs and begin expansive community outreach programs to launch new programs in the fall and winter of this year. Selections are contingent on the resolution of all administrative disputes related to the competitions.

Informational Webinars

EPA will host informational webinars as part of the program's commitment to public transparency.