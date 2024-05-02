Biden-Harris Administration announces over $28 million for New Hampshire lead pipe replacement to advance safe drinking water as part of Investing in America agenda

EPA announces latest round of funding toward President Biden's commitment to replace every lead pipe in the nation, protecting public health and helping to deliver safe drinking water

May 2, 2024

Contact Information (617) 918-1822 Jo Anne Kittrell ( kittrell.joanne@epa.gov EPA Region 1 Press Office ( R1_Press@epa.gov

BOSTON (May 2, 2024) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $28,650,000 from President Biden's Investing in America agenda to help New Hampshire identify and replace lead service lines, preventing exposure to lead in drinking water. Lead can cause a range of serious health impacts, including irreversible harm to brain development in children. To protect children and families, President Biden has committed to replacing every lead pipe in the country. Today's announcement, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and available through EPA's successful Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF), takes another major step to advance this work and the Administration's commitment to environmental justice. This funding builds on the Administration's Lead Pipe and Paint Action Plan and EPA's Get the Lead Out Initiative.

Working collaboratively, EPA and the State Revolving Funds are advancing the President's Justice40 Initiative to ensure that 40% of overall benefits from certain federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution. Lead exposure disproportionately affects communities of color and low-income families. The total funding announced through this program to date is expected to replace up to 1.7 million lead pipes nationwide, securing clean drinking water for countless families.

"The science is clear, there is no safe level of lead exposure, and the primary source of harmful exposure in drinking water is through lead pipes," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "President Biden understands it is critical to identify and remove lead pipes as quickly as possible, and he has secured significant resources for states and territories to accelerate the permanent removal of dangerous lead pipes once and for all."

"Our goal is simple, yet essential: to assure that everyone has clean, safe drinking water. That's why identifying and replacing lead service lines is crucial; it can protect our communities, especially the most vulnerable, from lead exposure," said EPA Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "New England has some of the oldest housing stock in the country, and no one—no matter where they live—should have to worry about lead in their drinking water and what comes out of the tap. This funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides the much-needed resources to help deliver on that promise—to replace every lead pipe and ensure clean, safe drinking water for all."

"No Granite Stater should worry about the safety of their water. As a lead negotiator of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, I fought to secure this funding to ensure that children and families can trust that the water coming into their homes is safe to consume. I'm proud that this infusion of federal funding will help New Hampshire get rid of lead pipes and update our aging infrastructure to better ensure the health and safety of Granite Staters," said Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

"Granite Staters deserve access to clean and safe drinking water and I am glad to see this latest round of federal funding coming to New Hampshire to identify and replace lead service lines still in use," said Senator Maggie Hassan. "I helped negotiate and pass the bipartisan infrastructure law to make projects like this one — which will remove lead water pipes from service — possible. These critical investments in infrastructure strengthen our communities and our economy."

"Everyone deserves access to safe, clean drinking water, and the safety of New Hampshire's drinking water is critical to the health and well-being of our communities and families across the state," said Congresswoman Annie Kuster. "These resources to replace dangerous lead pipes and this significant funding made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will go a long way toward making that a reality."

"Addressing lead pipes in a quick and targeted manner is needed to ensure New Hampshire families and children have safe, clean drinking water," said Congressman Chris Pappas. "I fought to pass the bipartisan infrastructure law to deliver these resources to New Hampshire, and this funding will support lead pipe replacement to update our water infrastructure, safeguard public health, and ensure our communities have clean water. I will continue working to address contaminants in drinking water and protect the well-being of our communities."

President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests a historic $15 billion to identify and replace lead service lines. The law mandates that 49% of funds provided through the DWSRF General Supplemental Funding and DWSRF Lead Service Line Replacement Funding must be provided as grants and forgivable loans to disadvantaged communities, a crucial investment for communities that have been underinvested in for too long. EPA projects a national total of 9 million lead services lines across the country, based on data collected from the updated 7th Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment. The funding announced today will be provided specifically for lead service line identification and replacement and will help every state and territory fund projects to remove lead pipes and reduce exposure to lead from drinking water.

The Lead Service Line-specific formula used to allot these funds allows states to receive financial assistance commensurate with their need as soon as possible, furthering public health protection nationwide. The formula and allotments are based on need — meaning that states with more projected lead service lines receive proportionally more funding.

Alongside the funding announced today, EPA is also releasing a new memorandum that clarifies how states can use this and other funding to most effectively reduce exposure to lead in drinking water. Additionally, EPA has developed new outreach documents to help water systems educate their customers on drinking water issues, health impacts of lead exposure, service line ownership, and how customers can support the identification of potential lead service lines in their homes.

The Biden-Harris Administration's ambitious initiative to remove lead pipes has already delivered significant results for families across the nation. Today's latest funding will ensure more families benefit from these unprecedented resources, and support projects like these:

Rollinsford Water & Sewer has received $756,000 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to make water system improvements in Front and South Street. Of the $756,000, approximately $300,000 will fund performing service line inventory activities and replacing lead service lines, lead "gooseneck" adapters, and galvanized services. It is estimated that 20 lead contaminated services will be replaced as a result of this work.

has received $756,000 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to make water system improvements in Front and South Street. Of the $756,000, approximately $300,000 will fund performing service line inventory activities and replacing lead service lines, lead "gooseneck" adapters, and galvanized services. It is estimated that 20 lead contaminated services will be replaced as a result of this work. Plymouth Village Water & Sewer District has received $1,750,000 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to make water system improvements including performing service line inventory activities and replacing lead service lines, lead "gooseneck" adapters, and galvanized services. It is estimated that 158 lead contaminated services will be replaced as a result of this work.

has received $1,750,000 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to make water system improvements including performing service line inventory activities and replacing lead service lines, lead "gooseneck" adapters, and galvanized services. It is estimated that 158 lead contaminated services will be replaced as a result of this work. The City of Claremont has received $2,150,000 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to replace water main and lead service lines throughout their system. Of the $2,150,000, it is estimated that $750,000 will be utilized to replace the lead service lines.

To view more stories about how the unpreceded investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are transforming communities across the country, visit EPA's Investing in America's Water Infrastructure Story Map. To read more about some additional projects that are underway, see EPA's recently released Quarterly Report on Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funded Clean Water and Drinking Water SRF projects and explore the State Revolving Funds Public Portal.

Today's allotments are based on EPA's updated 7th Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment (DWINSA) including an assessment of newly submitted information. To date, this is the best available data collected and assessed on service line materials in the United States. Later this summer, EPA will release an addendum to the 7th DWINSA Report to Congress which will include the updated lead service line projections. EPA anticipates initiating data collection, which will include information on lead service lines, for the 8th DWINSA in 2025.

For more information, including state-by-state allotment of 2024 funding, and a breakdown of EPA's lead Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, please visit EPA's Drinking Water website.