Biden-Harris Administration Announces over $50 million from EPA’s Clean School Bus Program for Georgia Districts

Historic investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law headed to all 50 states in effort to transform America’s school bus fleet

October 27, 2022

ATLANTA (October 27, 2022) – On October 26, 2022, the Biden-Harris Administration announced the Fiscal Year 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding over $50 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 15 school districts in GA. The grants will help school districts purchase over 149 clean school buses that will accelerate the transition to zero emissions vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities.

Vice President Kamala Harris and EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan will join schoolchildren, district leaders and community members in Seattle, Washington, later today to make the announcement and highlight how it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save schools money, and better protect children’s health. The investment will also drive demand for American-made batteries and vehicles, boost domestic manufacturing, and create good-paying jobs.

“President Biden’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is accelerating our nation’s transition to electric and low-emission school buses while ensuring a brighter, healthier future for our children,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “As many as 25 million children rely on the bus to get to school each day. Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration, we are making an unprecedented investment in our children’s health, especially those in communities overburdened by air pollution. This is just the beginning of our work to build a healthier future, reduce climate pollution, and ensure the clean, breathable air that all our children deserve.”

“I am happy to announce that schools in Chattahoochee, Macon, and Calhoun Counties are receiving over $4.3 million in rebates for the purchase of clean school buses. An electric school bus can save a school district, on average $2,000 in fuel costs and $4,400 in maintenance costs each year. Electric school buses are also healthier for our students who would otherwise be exposed to concentrated levels of air pollution in fossil fuel-powered buses,” said Congressman Sanford Bishop. “These buses are being manufactured right here in Middle Georgia and being purchased by many schools across the country. The bipartisan infrastructure law is delivering for Georgians by helping keep children healthy, saving schools money, and supporting good-paying, local jobs.”

“We know that our transportation sector – cars, trucks and buses – accounts for a majority of the greenhouses gases we emit in the U.S.,” said Congressman Hank Johnson, a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law marks a generational change and renews investments in a cleaner, more sustainable future for America. I look forward to the EPA’s new Clean School Bus Program benefitting school districts in the metro Atlanta area and throughout the state of Georgia.”

“Every student–including my seven-year-old son Carter–deserves a healthy school day. That should start before they even get on the bus. The Clean School Bus Program will help Atlanta Public Schools and Clayton County Public Schools deliver a healthier day for their students as they get ready to change the world. Environmentally friendly school buses will also help the communities they drive through. This is another example of how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering for all Georgians–no matter their ZIP Code, no matter their bank account,” said Congresswoman Nikema Williams, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

“Children’s health is a top priority for EPA and this historic funding is an innovative way to reduce the serious health impacts of diesel emissions as children ride to and from school,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman. “The BIL Clean School Bus Program will improve air quality and human health not only for our children, but for the communities where they live and play.”

Today’s announcement includes funding for buses and infrastructure for districts in cities like:

Adel, GA Cook County Schools $790,000

Athens, GA Clarke County Schools $300,000

Atlanta, GA Atlanta Board of Education $9,875,000

Blairsville, GA Union County School District $1,580,000

Cusseta, GA Chattahoochee County Schools $1,580,000

Edison, GA Pataula Charter Academy $790,000

Folkston, GA Charlton County Board of Education $1,580,000

Greenville, GA Meriwether County of Board of Education $3,160,000

Hazelhurst, GA Jeff Davis County School District $1,185,000

Jonesboro, GA Clayton County Public Schools $9,875,000

Ludowici, GA Long County Board of Education $3,950,000

Oglethorpe, GA Macon County Schools $1,975,000

Savannah, GA Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education $9,875,000

Tifton, GA Tift County Schools $1,975,000

Washington, GA Wilkes County Schools $2,335,000

In May, EPA announced the availability of $500 million for its Clean School Bus Program. Given overwhelming demand from school districts across the country, including in low-income communities, Tribal nations, and territories, EPA nearly doubled the amount of funding that will be awarded to $965 million. The rebate application period closed in August with an outstanding response from school districts seeking to purchase electric and low-emission school buses across the country.

At this time, the agency has selected 389 applications totaling $913 million to support the purchase of 2,463 buses, 95% of which will be electric. EPA will distribute awards to school districts in all 50 states, Washington D.C., along with several federally recognized Tribes and U.S. territories. School districts identified as priority areas serving low-income, rural, and, or Tribal students make up 99% of the projects that were selected. More applications are under review, and the agency plans to select more to reach the full $965 million in the coming weeks.

Those school districts who received an award can now proceed with purchasing new buses and eligible infrastructure. Selectees will need to submit Payment Request Forms with purchase orders demonstrating they have ordered new buses and eligible infrastructure. EPA is also partnering with the U.S. Department of Energy and Department of Transportation to provide school districts with robust technical assistance to ensure effective implementation.

These awards are the first $1 billion of a five-year, $5 billion program created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. EPA is also designing the next rounds of program funding to launch in the coming months, which will include an ambitious grant competition. Through future rounds of funding, EPA will make available another $1 billion for clean school buses in Fiscal Year 2023. EPA encourages school districts not selected in the first round of rebates – and those that did not apply this funding cycle – to participate in future rounds.

About the Clean School Bus Rebate Program

The Clean School Bus Program will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money for school districts and produce cleaner air. Diesel air pollution is linked to asthma and other conditions that harm students’ health and cause them to miss school, particularly in communities of color and Tribal communities. Phasing out these diesel engines will ensure cleaner air for students, bus drivers, and school staff working near the bus loading areas, and the communities through which the buses drive each day. The reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from these bus replacements will also help to address the outsized role of the transportation sector in fueling the climate crisis. The program will also save school districts money as they upgrade school bus fleets, replacing older, heavily polluting buses with brand new clean school buses, while freeing up needed resources for schools.

The 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates prioritize low-income, rural, and Tribal communities. The vast majority of applicants met the priority definition under the 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates criteria, resulting in access to more funds for buses and electric vehicle infrastructure for schools in areas that need them the most. The program also delivers on President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims to deliver 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved and overburdened by pollution.

View the full list of Clean School Bus award recipients here.