Biden-Harris Administration Establishes Four Stormwater Centers of Excellence with $5 Million in Grants under Investing in America Agenda

July 9, 2024

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – Today, July 9, as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it would award $5 million in grants to establish four new Centers of Excellence for Stormwater Control Infrastructure Technologies and a national clearinghouse for new and emerging stormwater control technologies. The Centers of Excellence will play an important role in improving stormwater infrastructure across the country by conducting research and providing technical assistance to State, Tribal and local governments.

“Our waterways are treasured resources and economic engines for communities, and at EPA we strive to make sure waterways are both fishable and swimmable,” said EPA Acting Assistant Administrator for Water Bruno Pigott. “Stormwater runoff carries pollution from streets and land into our waterways and poses a significant challenge for water quality. Thanks to this investment from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we are working with our partners to advance critical stormwater technology and solutions that will protect communities across the country.”

The grants are made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Four of the awards are to establish new Centers of Excellence for Stormwater, which will enhance efforts to support the nation’s water infrastructure and protect water quality. EPA anticipates that once all the legal and administrative requirements are satisfied, it will award funding to establish the new Stormwater Centers of Excellence to the following recipients:

The University of New Hampshire,

The University of Oklahoma,

The Board of Regents Nevada System of Higher Education, and

The Center for Watershed Protection, Inc.

EPA has also selected the Center for Watershed Protection, Inc., to establish a national electronic clearinghouse that contains information about new and emerging stormwater control infrastructure technologies and funding approaches. The national electronic clearinghouse will be populated with research, best practices, and outreach from each Center of Excellence, and promoted with other organizations to expand the availability of water technical assistance, including States, Tribes, local government and disadvantaged communities.

Stormwater is a significant source of water pollution and a threat to the health of waterways across the country. It is a complicated problem for communities to manage, however, because of the engineering and financial challenges associated with stormwater. These grant recipients will play an important role in conducting research on new and emerging stormwater control infrastructure technologies and alternative funding approaches. As Centers for Excellence, they will also provide technical assistance and support stormwater infrastructure improvements that safeguard the environment, improve stormwater management and climate resilience, and advance environmental justice.

Learn more about the Stormwater Centers of Excellence Request for Applications.