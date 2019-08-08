News Releases from Region 07

Call for Applications: Trump Administration to Support Community Revitalization, Local Food Initiatives in the Heartland

Contact Information: David Bryan (bryan.david@epa.gov) 913-551-7433

(Lenexa, Kan., Aug. 7, 2019) - Today, in support of the Trump Administration’s Executive Order on Promoting Agriculture and Rural Prosperity in America, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced an opportunity to apply for technical assistance for communities interested in revitalizing neighborhoods through development of local food systems. The assistance will be provided through the Local Foods, Local Places (LFLP) program.

Since its launch in 2014, Local Foods, Local Places has selected 108 communities across the country to help develop local food enterprises, such as farmers markets, community gardens, and cooperative grocery stores, that improve environmental, economic and health outcomes.

“EPA Region 7 works with communities here in the Heartland to grow local food systems in support of public health, the environment, and the economy,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “Communities that partner with EPA under the Local Foods, Local Places program receive technical assistance needed for healthier, locally produced food.”

Local Foods, Local Places supports projects that:

Create livable, walkable, economically vibrant main streets and mixed-use neighborhoods

Boost economic opportunities for local farmers and main street businesses

Improve access to healthy local food, especially among disadvantaged populations

LFLP partner communities work with a team of agricultural, environmental, public health, and regional economic development experts to set goals and identify local assets that can support the local food economy. Communities also develop an action plan and identify potential resources from the participating federal agencies to support implementation.

Eligible applicants include local governments, Indian tribes, and nonprofit institutions and organizations proposing to work in a neighborhood, town or city of any size anywhere in the United States. Communities with projects located in federal designated Opportunity Zones will receive special consideration. Highest consideration will be given to those communities who can identify how Local Foods, Local Places assistance will leverage the Opportunity Zone designation to support implementation of the resulting action plan. The deadline for applications is Sept. 30, 2019.

Over the years, this program has been supported by several federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Northern Border Regional Commission, Appalachian Regional Commission, and Delta Regional Authority.

To apply for LFLP assistance, visit EPA's website. To see a list and map of designated Opportunity Zones, visit the U.S. Department of the Treasury website.

