Colorado-based Bona US recognized as one of EPA’s 2021 Safer Choice Partners of the Year

September 22, 2021

Contact Information 720-595-8698 Barbara Khan ( khan.barbara@epa.gov

Englewood, Colo. — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized Bona US of Englewood, Colorado, as one of 33 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners. Winners span across 16 states and the District of Columbia and are being recognized for achievement in the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products with safer chemicals, as part of Pollution Prevention Week. The Safer Choice program helps consumers and purchasers for facilities, such as schools and office buildings, find products that perform and are safer for human health and the environment. This year’s awardees have all shown a commitment to pollution prevention by reducing, eliminating, or preventing pollution at its source prior to recycling, treatment, or disposal.

“Today, we recognize the leadership and accomplishments of Safer Choice partners and stakeholders for their work helping consumers and commercial buyers identify products with safer chemical ingredients, without sacrificing quality or performance,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Michal Freedhoff. “I’m excited to see that the work done by many of this year’s awardees support the Biden-Harris Administration’s goals of addressing climate change and advancing environmental justice.”

“At Bona we are proud to work with the U.S. EPA Safer Choice program to guide our development of floor care products and are delighted with the recognition as a Safer Choice Partner of the Year,” said John Schierlmann, director of research and development at Bona. “The EPA Safer Choice program offers a high level of scrutiny relative to the health impacts of raw materials. This, in turn, guides our R&D team to review and test the safest raw materials for our products so that we can deliver the safest and highest performing products for people, pets, and the environment.”

Bona is a family-owned company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors. This year the company is recognized as an outstanding Safer Choice Formulator-Product Manufacturer. Bona collaborates with and educates suppliers to refine their formulations to ensure future products can attain Safer Choice certification as achieving the certification is a companywide objective. Since becoming a Safer Choice partner in 2020, Bona has certified 13 products and reformulated more than 90 percent of its current cleaner line for Safer Choice certification.

Applicants for this year’s awards were encouraged to show how their work with safer chemistry promotes environmental justice, bolsters resilience to the impacts of climate change, results in cleaner air or water, or improves drinking water quality. The work of many of the organizations being recognized today addressed climate change, including by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, several awardees have worked to increase access to products with safer chemical ingredients in underserved communities. In the coming year, EPA hopes to build on this work by expanding the Safer Choice program to make products containing safer chemicals increasingly available to underserved communities, including communities of color and low-income communities.

The 2021 Partner of the Year award winners represent a wide variety of leadership organizations from each of the 10 EPA regions. These include businesses, comprising small- and medium-sized companies and women-owned companies; state and local governments; non-governmental organizations; associations; and others.

More information on the 2021 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners and summaries of their accomplishments is available at: http://www.eap.gov/saferchoice/safer-choice-partner-year-awards.