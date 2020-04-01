News Releases from Region 07

Columbia Water & Light in Missouri Honored as ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Cost-Saving, Energy-Efficient Solutions

Contact Information: David W. Bryan, APR (bryan.david@epa.gov) 913-551-7433

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Lenexa, Kan., April 1, 2020) - Columbia Water & Light in Columbia, Missouri, is being honored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 and U.S. Department of Energy as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for its outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. The municipal water and power utility has earned an ENERGY STAR Award for demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving and energy-efficient solutions. It is among the 191 ENERGY STAR Award winners honored nationwide this year.

The utility company is being honored for documenting home energy-efficiency characteristics through its Green Building Registry and for expanding its Home Performance with ENERGY STAR clientele by engaging private-sector contractors and addressing challenges in multi-family housing.

“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR Award winners,” said EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Anne Idsal. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

“To earn this spot as ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, Columbia Water & Light had to first create a business model based on the sound principle that economic viability, energy efficiency, and environmental protection work well together. The company and their employees, as well as the American people and the environment, are all beneficiaries,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford.

For more than 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners have helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs.

Learn more about the ENERGY STAR Awards and the Award winners’ achievements.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations – including more than 40% of the Fortune 500® – rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving, energy-efficiency solutions.

More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at www.energystar.gov/about and www.energystar.gov/numbers.

