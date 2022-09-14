Deputy Administrator McCabe and National Tribal Caucus Chair Wagner Co-Chair 2022 National Tribal Operations Committee Meeting

September 14, 2022

WASHINGTON – Today, Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe and National Tribal Caucus (NTC) Chair Gerald Wagner convened the annual National Tribal Operations Committee (NTOC) meeting. The NTOC meeting brings together the National Tribal Caucus (NTC) and EPA Senior Leadership for a discussion on a wide variety of environmental issues including climate change, Indigenous Traditional Ecological Knowledge (ITEK), and more. Today’s meeting focused in particular on how Tribes and EPA are partnering to address climate change, including through climate adaptation plans and the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to protect clean air, improve access to safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater services, and advance environmental justice.

“EPA welcomed the opportunity to hear from the National Tribal Caucus on the very real climate challenges that Tribes are facing as we work together to combat and adapt to our changing climate and protect public health,” said Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe. “EPA looks forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership with Tribal Nations so that we can rise together to meet this challenge and deliver critical environmental and public health protection in Indian country.”

Deputy Administrator McCabe also shared some of the current and future funding opportunities available to EPA’s tribal partners, including upcoming opportunities under the Inflation Reduction Act, and more specifics on funding that is available under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), and the America Rescue Plan to combat the climate change crisis. Some highlights include:

The meeting also included a discussion on ITEK — Indigenous Knowledge (IK) — and how it contributes to the scientific, technical, social, and economic advancements of the United States and the Biden-Harris Administration’s charge to federal agencies to consider Indigenous Traditional Ecological Knowledge in Federal decision making where appropriate.

