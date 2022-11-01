EPA $18.5 Million Rebate Will Put Clean School Buses on the Streets of New York City

New York City is One of Several Cities Nationwide to Benefit from EPA's $1 Billion Clean School Bus Program

November 1, 2022

NEW YORK - The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) is transforming how New York City children get to school, accelerating the transition to zero-emission vehicles, and producing cleaner air for our communities. That is the message delivered today by EPA Deputy Regional Administrator Walter Mugdan, Mayor Eric Adams, and other state and local leaders on the steps of City Hall in New York. EPA is making rebate awards nearing $18,500,000 available to three New York City school districts, allowing the purchase of 51 new clean school buses to take the streets.

“Protecting our kids and tackling the climate crisis is a win-win. New York City has one of the country's highest asthma rates among children and young adults. Transitioning away from dirty diesel and toward clean electric buses is a climate smart investment in our children's future,” said Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. "Cleaner air and less pollution are a net positive for every community in New York, and thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law this is just the beginning.”

“We want our children’s future to be safe and sound with clean air and a healthy environment, so we are taking big steps to make sure their yellow school busses are green,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “This announcement is what happens when government works for all of us. More than $18 million in funding to purchase clean busses that run entirely on renewable energy will improve our kid’s lives and accelerate our transition to zero-emission school busses. It is clear that we must make big changes to protect our environment, our children, and our future from climate change and New York City is leading the way.”

“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, as the wheels of the new, electric school buses go round and round, carbon emissions and pollution are going to keep going down and down,” said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer. “Over $18 million will supercharge our efforts to fight climate change and power over 50 brand new electric buses in New York City to keep our air clean, kids safe and our communities healthy. I am proud to deliver this tremendous environmental justice investment that will put our students on the road to a brighter future and a cleaner commute.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “Massive federal investments and the sustained commitment to clean transportation by the Biden-Harris Administration, Majority Leader Schumer, and the State’s Congressional delegation will help bring New York one step closer to reaching Governor Hochul’s goals for zero-emission school buses here in New York City, and statewide. With $18.5 million going directly to help bring cleaner air to the city’s schoolchildren, we thank EPA Administrator Regan and Regional Administrator Garcia for working with New York State to support the transition to cleaner transportation.”

“As Schools Chancellor, my absolute top priority is student safety and wellbeing. This includes wellbeing in our school communities. Through the electrification of buses, we are doing our part to create a cleaner and greener city,” said Schools Chancellor David C. Banks. “I’m grateful to the EPA for the essential work they are doing as part of this program, not just here in New York City, but across the nation.”

New York City Clean School Bus Coalition said, “The NYC Clean School Bus Coalition is thrilled that 51 electric school buses will be added to the New York City fleet as a result of the EPA’s Clean School Bus Rebate Program. Senate Majority Leader Schumer, Mayor Adams, and EPA Regional Administrator Garcia understand that electric school buses provide cleaner air for our schoolchildren and the communities that surround our school bus depots, improving public health and leading the transition to clean transportation and we are grateful for their support in this effort.”

“The work that the EPA is doing to increase the number of electric school buses is exactly the type of leadership effort we need in order to reduce emissions and shrink their carbon footprint. As the leader in EV School Bus sales in New York State, Bird Bus is proud to support the New York City school bus contractors with the tools they need to succeed now and, in the future, as they achieve their green fleet goals. The largest school district in the United States is going green and we are excited about being a critical part of the process,” explained Robert Reichenbach, President of Bird Bus Sales.

Today's announcement celebrates the $18,345,000 funding for buses and infrastructure for the NYC Chancellor's Office, Geographic District #1 and Community Partnership Charter School in Brooklyn. These awards are part of EPA's Clean School Bus Rebate Program, which awarded $69,620,000 to applicants related to 22 school districts in New York State, allowing the future purchase of 184 clean school buses.

Applicant Organization New York School Districts Location # Of Clean School Buses Total Funding Amount J.P. Bus & Truck Repair Ltd. NYC Chancellor’s Office New York City 25 $8,075,000 J.P. Bus & Truck Repair Ltd. NYC Geographic District #1 New York City 25 $9,875,000 NESCO Bus & Truck Sales, Inc. Community Partnership Charter School Brooklyn 1 $395,000

In May, EPA announced the availability of $500 million for its Clean School Bus Program. Given overwhelming demand from school districts across the country, including in low-income communities, Tribal nations, and territories, EPA nearly doubled the funding awarded to $965 million. The rebate application period closed in August with an outstanding response from school districts seeking to purchase electric and low-emission school buses across the country.

EPA will distribute awards to school districts in all 50 states, Washington D.C., along with several federally recognized Tribes and U.S. territories. School districts identified as priority areas serving low-income, rural, and, or Tribal students make up 99% of the selected projects. More applications are under review, and the agency plans to select more to reach the full $965 million in the coming weeks.

Those school districts that received an award can now proceed with purchasing new buses and eligible infrastructure. Selectees will need to submit Payment Request Forms with purchase orders demonstrating they have ordered new buses and eligible infrastructure. EPA is also partnering with the U.S. Department of Energy and Department of Transportation to provide school districts with robust technical assistance to ensure effective implementation.

These awards are the first $1 billion of a five-year, $5 billion program created by President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. EPA is also designing the next rounds of program funding to launch in the coming months, including an ambitious grant competition. Through future funding rounds, EPA will make another $1 billion available for clean school buses in Fiscal Year 2023. EPA encourages school districts not selected in the first round of rebates – and those that did not apply this funding cycle – to participate in future rounds.

About the Clean School Bus Rebate Program

The Clean School Bus Program will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money for school districts and produce cleaner air. Diesel air pollution is linked to asthma and other conditions that harm students' health and cause them to miss school, particularly in communities of color and Tribal communities. Phasing out these diesel engines will ensure cleaner air for students, bus drivers, and school staff working near the bus loading areas and the communities through which the buses drive each day. The reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from these bus replacements will also help to address the outsized role of the transportation sector in fueling the climate crisis. The program will also save school districts money as they upgrade school bus fleets, replacing older, heavily polluting buses with new clean school buses while freeing up needed school resources.

The 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates prioritize low-income, rural, and Tribal communities. The vast majority of applicants met the priority definition under the 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates criteria, resulting in access to more funds for buses and electric vehicle infrastructure for schools in areas that need them the most. The program also delivers on President Biden's Justice40 Initiative, which aims to deliver 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved and overburdened by pollution.

View the full list of Clean School Bus award recipients here.

