EPA Accepting Clean School Bus Rebate Applications until August 19, 2022

WASHINGTON (August 9, 2022) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reminding school districts and eligible school bus operators and contractors of the August 19, 2022 deadline to apply for funding to begin replacing the nation’s fleet of school buses with clean and zero-emission buses. $500 million is available to eligible applicants in the first round of funding for the new Clean School Bus (CSB) program out of the unprecedented $5 billion investment for low- and zero-emission school buses over the next five years, secured through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allows EPA to prioritize certain applicants in the CSB Program. Applicants requesting funds to replace school buses that serve high-need school districts, low-income areas, rural districts, and Bureau of Indian Affairs funded school districts will be offered more funding per bus and receive preference in the selection process in the 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates program. However, all eligible applicants, regardless of prioritization status, are strongly encouraged to apply.

EPA is committed to meeting and exceeding the Biden-Harris Administration’s Justice40 goal that at least 40% of the benefits of certain government programs flow to disadvantaged communities. The Clean School Bus Program will strive to meet this commitment and advance environmental justice and equity considerations into all aspects of our work.

EPA is accepting rebate applications until 11:59pm Eastern time on August 19, 2022.

The Clean School Bus Rebates application is simple, does not require matching, and allows for funds to be awarded before the purchase of the buses. The first step potential applicants must complete is to verify they have an active registration within the System for Award Management (SAM.gov). When creating a SAM.gov registration, most applicants will use the Federal Assistance Awards Only. Please visit https://www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus/online-rebate-application-information-clean-school-bus-program for more information on prerequisites for accessing the application.

You can also check out our 2022 EPA Clean School Bus Rebate Forms Application User Guide for detailed application instructions. Questions about applying may also be directed to CleanSchoolBus@epa.gov.

This is the first competition that EPA is running through the Clean School Bus program. The Agency also anticipates launching a grant competition later this year. Additional Clean School Bus competitions funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be run every year over the next five years.

Diesel air pollution is linked to asthma and other health problems that hurt our communities and cause students to miss school, particularly in communities of color and Tribal communities. New, zero-emission and low-emission buses will not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but produce cleaner air for students, bus drivers, school staff working near the bus loading areas, as well as the communities that the buses drive through each day.

The reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from these bus replacements will help to address the outsized role of the transportation sector on fueling climate change. In addition, zero-emission buses cost less for school districts to operate than diesel buses, and the electricity stored in zero-emission school buses can transmit energy back to the grid to meet extra energy demand or provide energy to communities during power outages.

To learn more about the rebate programs, applicant eligibility, selection process, and informational webinar dates, visit www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus.

