News Releases from Region 07

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler Calls for Nominations for 2020 President’s Environmental Youth Awards and Presidential Innovation Awards for Environmental Educators

Applications due by Jan. 15, 2020

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

Environmental News

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Lenexa, Kan., Nov. 7, 2019) - Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced that EPA’s Office of Environmental Education is now accepting applications for the 2020 President’s Environmental Youth Awards (PEYA) and Presidential Innovation Awards for Environmental Educators (PIAEE). Winners will be invited to Washington, D.C., in mid-2020 to be honored by the Agency and present their work in a poster session.

“Each year, the Trump Administration proudly administers the prestigious President’s Environmental Youth Awards and Presidential Innovation Awards for Environmental Educators to recognize outstanding U.S. students and teachers that are dedicated to furthering environmental education in their classrooms and communities,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Those selected demonstrate an unwavering commitment to educating others and raising awareness of environmental issues in order to promote a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations.”

“From land restoration efforts and forest management to cleaning up marine debris, it was encouraging to see the commitment that teachers and students have to improving their communities, promoting environmental stewardship, and furthering environmental education at the 2019 awards ceremony,” said Council on Environmental Quality Chairman Mary Neumayr. “I encourage students and teachers from across the country to apply for the 2020 awards, and I’m looking forward to assisting Administrator Wheeler as this process moves forward.”

“The President’s Environmental Youth Award and Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators acknowledge the hard work students and teachers are doing across the region,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “It’s remarkable to see the diversity of projects and the ingenuity these young people and teachers bring to managing environmental problems facing their communities.”

Background

Established by the 1990 National Environmental Education Act (NEEA), PEYA recognizes outstanding environmental stewardship projects from kindergarten to 12th grade, by promoting environmental awareness and encouraging community involvement. Also established by the 1990 National Environmental Education Act, PIAEE recognizes outstanding K-12 grade educators who integrate environmental, place-based experiential learning into school curricula and school facility management across the country. Under NEAA, the White House Council on Environmental Quality assists EPA in administering the PIAEE awards program.

Additional Information on the 2020 Awards

EPA is seeking 2020 PEYA and PIAEE award applications for projects on a variety of environmental topics, including (but not limited to), projects on:

Reducing food waste and loss and excess food recovery efforts

Reducing contributions to ocean and marine litter

Solutions in recycling

Using science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to teach environmental education

Environmental sustainability

Sustainable agricultural practices

Healthy school environments

The President’s Environmental Youth Awards (PEYA) recognizes outstanding environmental stewardship projects from grades K-12 by promoting environmental awareness and encouraging community involvement. EPA will select up to two winners in each of EPA’s 10 Regions – one regional winner for grades K-5, and one regional winner for grades 6-12. Winners of next year’s awards will be invited to participate in an awards ceremony and poster session in Washington, D.C., in mid-2020, and their projects will also be highlighted on EPA’s website. All student projects must be sponsored by at least one adult over the age of 21. And, if the sponsor is not a teacher, the project must have a teacher as a co-sponsor. The application and eligibility information are available on EPA’s PEYA page.

The Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators (PIAEE) recognizes outstanding K-12 teachers who employ innovative approaches to environmental education. Up to two teachers from each of EPA's 10 regions, from different states, will be selected to receive this award. Teachers will receive a Presidential plaque and an award of up to $2,500 to be used to further professional development in environmental education. Winning teachers’ local education agencies will also receive awards of up to $2,500 to fund environmental educational activities and programs. Winners of next year’s awards will be invited to participate in an awards ceremony and poster session in Washington, D.C., in mid-2020, and their projects will also be highlighted on EPA’s website. The application and eligibility information are available on EPA’s PIAEE page.

Applications for both awards programs are due no later than Jan. 15, 2020.

For more information on the youth awards (PEYA), please contact: PEYA@epa.gov. For more information on the teacher awards (PIAEE), please contact: PIAEE@epa.gov.

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7