EPA Administrator Regan Announces New Initiatives to Support Environmental Justice and Climate Action

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON (April 23, 2021) — Today, in conjunction with President Biden's Leaders Summit on Climate, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan announced three significant initiatives to support community-driven solutions in North America and in many countries around the world. Through cooperation and partnership, the United States can catalyze meaningful international climate action to reduce greenhouse gas pollution while also unleashing economic opportunities, creating good jobs, and advancing environmental justice.



“The climate crisis is an urgent threat and President Biden has set forth an ambitious commitment to confront it. EPA will be at the center of delivering on this agenda, and in doing so, we are lifting up overburdened communities while creating new jobs and building a 21st Century clean economy,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “The Leaders Summit is a statement that the United States is once again a global climate leader. America is back, and we are committed to empowering the people who’ve been left out of the conversation for too long – the same communities who are on the frontlines of pollution, who suffer disproportionately from the impacts of climate change.”



In the spirit of partnership, the EPA is proud to announce that we will resume and strengthen our commitment to the United Nations Foundation's Clean Cooking Alliance. The U.S. government will work with the Clean Cooking Alliance, other country governments, and partners at every level of government to reduce emissions from home cooking and heating that contribute to climate change and directly affect the health and livelihoods of almost 40 percent of the world’s population.



In addition to cookstoves, EPA is also pleased to announce the Black Carbon Health Assessment in Indigenous Arctic Communities project to be implemented by the Aleut International Association. Indigenous Arctic communities are on the front lines of climate change, and this project will provide needed tools to understand their exposure to black carbon emissions, to help Indigenous communities identify significant local sources, and to share best practices for preventing and mitigating the health impacts of air pollution and climate. EPA is already reaching out through the Arctic Council to work with fellow arctic governments to support and grow this project.



And with our North American partners in Canada and Mexico, EPA will support an initial allocation of $1 million for an Environmental Justice and Climate Resilience Initiative. Through the North American Commission on Environmental Cooperation (CEC), this initiative will support underserved and vulnerable communities, including Indigenous communities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, helping to build resilience in the face climate-related impacts.



These announcements support President Biden’s Climate Leaders Summit, which underscores the urgency – and the economic benefits – of stronger climate action. The U.S. is demonstrating America’s leadership and commitment to tackling the climate crisis and rallying the rest of the world. The health of our communities, well-being of our workers, and competitiveness of our economy requires quick and bold action.



This moment requires unpreceded global cooperation, and a shared sense of urgency and commitment. The Leaders Summit is the first stop on the road to Glasgow.