EPA Administrator Wheeler Responds to Office of Inspector General Report on Ethylene Oxide

WASHINGTON (March 31, 2020) — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler released the following statement regarding EPA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) report on the agency's outreach to communities impacted by Ethylene Oxide (EtO).

“The tone and substance of this report indicates a disconnect in the US EPA IG’s office,” said Administrator Wheeler. “Most surprising is that in our final meeting with the IG’s office on this matter they provided no indication that there would be any unresolved issues. As a result, we are formally requesting the EPA IG rescind the report so it can be appropriately updated.”

US EPA has been vigorously working with all manner of impacted communities and stakeholders potentially impacted by ethylene oxide (EtO) emissions. The agency headquarters and regional staff have been keeping them regularly updated as we make progress on a number of fronts, which include the following: